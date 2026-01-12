Pickleball for Paws Team

Women For Paws Creates New Trend of Fundraising through Pickleball for Paws

Pickleball for Paws is Women for Paws' new trend for creating awareness and fundraising.” — Women for Paws

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone knows that pickleball has become the hottest game. It is no surprise that for-profit and non-profit businesses are taking advantage of that by creating meaningful opportunities to gather together while playing the game. Shortly after Grace C. Lopez, the founder of Women For Paws, started playing pickleball, she had the idea to create a different kind of fundraising—a fundraising trend that would become a part of the organization’s fundraising goal. “I never thought I would like pickleball as much as I do, and now, I am addicted to playing the sport, but for a cause. After playing for several months, I decided that it would be so much fun to create fundraisers where people can play, connect, and also help save a pet’s life. I am always strategizing about new ways to fundraise where the donors can be a part of our mission. Pickleball is a great way to create awareness in South Florida while helping pet owners in need of financial help pay for their pet’s medical emergencies,” said Grace C. Lopez

Women For Paws has now created a physical and social media presence with “Pickleball for Paws” that includes a logo, sign-ups for playing at tournaments, and the sale of t-shirts, caps, and visors. The intent is to participate at different local tournaments using the team name “Pickleball for Paws” and to host events using that title. Their goal is to raise as much money as possible to help pay for unexpected medical emergencies that pet owners cannot afford. Women For Paws hosted its first event in October, a Halloween Pawty and a pickleball fundraiser. Most recently, Women For Paws has participated in two local tournaments to meet players, tournament organizers, and prospective donors that can help with this fundraising goal. “It is fun to play pickleball, and it is so much more rewarding when you are doing it for a cause. I don’t consider myself a great player, but I am not shy about signing up and competing with players that have been playing for years. My goal is not to win a trophy or be recognized as a great player. Instead, it is about creating a brand, reputation, and momentum about helping pet owners. Pickleball is here to stay and so is Women For Paws with Pickleball for Paws,” said Grace.

There is no question that this organization is going to gain followers and supporters because of their incredible efforts. Grace is so serious about Pickleball for Paws that she recently adopted a mini Aussiedoodle puppy from the Upper Keys Humane Society that she named “Pickles.” Pickles has been designated as the mascot of Pickleball for Paws, and she will play a big role in this fundraising effort.

Women for Paws' mission is to prevent pets from entering shelters by providing crucial financial assistance to struggling pet owners for medical emergencies, food, medicine, vaccines, boarding, and other urgent needs, keeping beloved family pets with their human families. Founded by Grace Lopez, the organization focuses on pet retention and animal welfare, offering support for surgeries, treatments, and basic necessities when owners face financial hardship, inspired by stories of people giving up pets due to illness or poverty.

