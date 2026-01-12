Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers on January 12th 2026

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and analysed the presentation by the Minister of Finance, Santina José Rodrigues F. Viegas Cardoso; the President of the Civil Service Commission (CFP), Agostinho Letêncio de Deus; and the working group for the reform of human resources management in the Public Administration, on the initiative to amend the legal framework governing fixed-term contracts in public administration.

*****

The Council of Ministers analysed the data presented by the Ministry of Finance on the process of regularising the payment of the thirteenth-month pay of 2025 (an additional month of salary paid annually).

*****

The Council of Ministers approved the Government's draft resolution, presented by the Minister of Social Solidarity and Inclusion, Verónica das Dores, to appoint Zeferino da Costa Bobo as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Social Security Institute and, by extension, Chairman of the Social Security Reserve Fund Council.

The Government Resolution also appoints Gemito do C. Amaral de Jesus as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Social Security Institute, replacing Dulce Natividade da Cunha, who resigned for health reasons. END