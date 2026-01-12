Immediate Release: Eden Gordon Media Featured Clients at 2026 NRB Convention Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

Eden Gordon Media and “The All-American Book Club” Look Ahead to NRB 2026 International Christian Media Convention Hannah Pierrou, founder of Treehouse Storyteller, and author of Miss Understood Dr. R. Scott Pyle is the Founder and CEO of Pyle Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), where he works with ultra‑high‑net‑worth families committed to aligning wealth with long‑term purpose. Jenny Nohelty has worked in the “planned giving” space for more than two decades, she strives to help people leave a legacy they and their families can be proud of. Eden Gordon Hill Founder & CEO of Eden Gordon Media, LLC

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media and NewsTalk 105.9 FM WMAL's "The All-American Book Club," are excited to announce a powerful lineup of conversations and panel discussions with faith and thought leaders, best-selling book authors, and a host of featured guests at this year's National Religious Broadcasters Association [NRB] International Christian Media Convention. The conference will take place February 17-20, 2026, in beautiful Nashville, Tennessee, and featured guests include Troy A. Miller, NRB President & CEO, Brad Brandon, founder and CEO of Across Nigeria, Jennifer Nohelty, CEO of the Washington Policy Institute, Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media, Kaitlyn Haubrich of Great American Media, Dr. R. Scott Pyle of Trustwise Consulting , Dr. Pamela Pyle, Dr. Işik Abla, Lucas Miles of TPUSA Faith, Hannah Pierrou of Treehouse Storyteller , and Dani Pettrey, bestselling author and veteran advocate. Watch for future communications as speakers are being added weekly.NRB is a unique group of people, united by purpose and message: to spread the life-changing truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through every electronic medium available. The annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications.Troy A. Miller is the president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters Association (NRB), an organization dedicated to the protection of free speech and the ability to communicate Biblical truth nationwide–and beyond. NRB’s member outreach touches every continent through Christian radio, television, the Internet, and other platforms. Miller has been at the helm of the organization since 2019 and has helped NRB, its members, and its affiliates navigate through a dynamic and ever-changing media landscape.In a recent op-ed, Miller spoke to the downplaying of Christian persecution in the mainstream media: “Religious persecution isn’t just a ‘Christian issue.’ It’s a human-rights crisis that should pierce the heart of anyone who cares about justice and human dignity…. Across major outlets, reports soften the horror. They speak of ‘clashes,’ ‘displacement,’ or ‘unrest.’ Only rarely does anyone name this persecution for what it truly is. When a massacre is described as a ‘skirmish,’ or a deliberate campaign of violence as a ‘conflict,’ the victims are robbed of dignity, and truth itself is distorted. This is not about semantics. It’s about how media framing shapes moral perception — and how, in this moment, Christians and citizen-journalists alike must demand honesty from the storytellers of our age.” You can read the full op-ed here.Brad Brandon is the founder and CEO of Across Nigeria, a ministry focused on spreading the Gospel, planting churches, discipling believers, and supporting persecuted Christians in Nigeria. Brandon served in pastoral ministry for more than 20 years before switching his focus to overseas missions in 2018. His work in Nigeria focuses on providing education and literacy to Muslim communities while simultaneously providing aid and relief to Christian communities suffering intense persecution for their faith.In a recent press statement, Brandon praised the decisive action taken by President Trump on precision strikes against militants in Nigeria: “For well over a decade, Christians in Nigeria have been violently targeted by radical jihadi groups like ISWA and Boko Haram. On Christmas Day 2025, the United States military, in cooperation with the Nigerian government, executed a strategic series of airstrikes on several key ISWA strongholds in Northwest Nigeria…. I praise the ability of our military personnel who carried out the strikes and I fully support and appreciate President Trump’s swift action and volition to help the many suffering Christians in Northern Nigeria.” You can read the full statement here.Jenny Nohelty has worked in the “planned giving” space for more than two decades, serving her donors as they transfer assets in a manner that honors their values and faith. She strives to help people leave a legacy they and their families can be proud of. Nohelty’s work with the Washington Policy Institute ensures that journalists are trained and equipped to report on important issues pertaining to faith, family, and freedom, both in their local communities and across the nation.In December, WPI co-hosted “Persecuted and Prevailing,” an event addressing Christian persecution in the modern world, at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. In an interview about the event, Nohelty acknowledged that “there’s a real problem in journalism” and highlighted how the WPI endeavors “to encourage, equip, and empower journalists—and especially student journalists—to discover, describe, and document issues and events affecting freedom, faith, and family.” Click here for the full Washington Stand article.Bill Abbott co-founded Great American Media in 2021 and serves as its president and CEO. He has spearheaded the growth of the Great American Media family with acquisitions that include Great American County Network, RIDE TV, Pure Flix, and more, all now branded under the Great American label. Abbott is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of leadership experience in cable television. Previously, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel. He was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2017 and continues to see his passion for “entertainment without compromise” fulfilled in the many divisions of Great American Media.In a recent interview, Abbott shared that everything they do at Great American Media “is to uplift families, to portray faith in a respectable, earnest, and authentic way, and to support and value the country, the military, and the things that have made the country great over the years.” You can watch the interview here.Dr. R. Scott Pyle is the Founder and CEO of Pyle Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), where he works with ultra‑high‑net‑worth families committed to aligning wealth with long‑term purpose. He is the creator of the KeepMore Roadmap—LiveMore, LoveMore, and one day LeaveMore, a values‑based framework supporting intentional, multi‑generational planning. With more than 30 years of leadership experience in capital markets and wealth management, Scott brings strategic insight, disciplined execution, and a deeply relational approach to his work. He is widely trusted by families, founders, and faith‑based leaders for his clarity, humility, and long‑term perspective.Scott is known for his role as a convener and bridge‑builder across faith, capital, and public systems. Through Trustwise Consulting, he serves as Founder and CEO of Trivergys Exchange and Chair of the Board for GreatGrants.ai. Trivergys Exchange (planned launch Q1 2026) is designed to connect Kingdom‑minded leaders and organizations in service of the Great Commission by aligning relationships, resources, and enterprise. GreatGrants.ai is developing an AI‑powered platform to help mission‑driven organizations pursue public funding opportunities with excellence and integrity.Dr. Pamela Pyle is a board-certified internal medicine physician, best-selling author, speaker, thought leader, and a passionate advocate for those facing end-of-life care. In 2009, a medical mission trip to Rwanda changed her life and shifted her focus. Since then, she has studied what it means to experience a “good death,” and has devoted her life to easing suffering and bringing joy to those facing end-of-life medical conditions.Dr. Pyle was a participant in the recent “Persecuted and Prevailing” panel discussion at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. Her unique field of study gives her perspective on the suffering and persecution Christians face around the world. “One of the treasures of my life has been the privilege to enter the lives of those suffering through unexpected diagnoses, disease, physical pain, and emotional distress. I do not take for granted this calling to serve and the blessing of knowing God’s will in my life.” Click here to learn more about Dr. Pamela Pyle.Dr. Işık Abla is a well-known international speaker whose programs are broadcast in multiple languages across six continents, impacting over 700 million people in more than 200 countries, tribes, and people groups. Born in Istanbul, Turkey, Dr. Abla was raised in a devout Muslim home. She fled Turkey in the late 1990s to escape a childhood marked by oppression and abuse. After she arrived in America, Abla had an encounter with Jesus that changed her life. As a Muslim-background believer, she carries a rare and sacred calling. She speaks the language, knows the culture, and ministers as one who has been redeemed, anointed, and sent.Through her new book, Heavenly Whispers, Dr. Abla wants to reach those who, like her, need a real-life encounter with Jesus. “My prayer is that every page will feel like the Spirit meeting you where no sermon or crowd ever could. That each whisper will restore what was broken and ignite flame where only ashes remained." You can find more information about Dr. Işik Abla and Işik Abla Ministries here.Lucas Miles is a trusted voice in the American church who has consistently addressed some of the most challenging topics in theology, politics, and culture. He has pastored the same church for 20+ years and authored several books, including Woke Jesus, and his latest book, The Pagan Threat: Confronting America’s Godless Uprising, with a foreword by Charlie Kirk, which has spent four weeks atop The New York Times Best Seller List. Miles is the senior director of TPUSA Faith, a nationwide organization dedicated to empowering Christians to put their faith into action and equipping ordinary people with the knowledge of their constitutional rights as ordained by God.In his recent appearance at TPUSA’s AmFest, Miles spoke to their new initiative, the Make Heaven Crowded Tour, a 30-stop cross-country gospel centered gathering calling people to repentance, faith, and bold obedience to Jesus. Miles said the tour “was a reminder that Christians are called not just to participate in conservatism, but to help guide what comes next. To do so, we must remain grounded in biblical truth, conviction, and humility.” You can watch his full AmFest address here.Hannah Pierrou, founder of Treehouse Storyteller, and author of Miss Understood, is passionate about offering parents a safe, wholesome alternative in today’s world, where woke agendas and unsafe materials are often pushed on children. As a photographer, artist, & podcast host, Hannah draws from her love of the outdoors, animals, and the simplicity of farm life to create content that reflects timeless, Bible-based values.Raising her family in the foothills of Colorado with donkeys, goats, backyard chickens, dog, kittens, and the beauty of nature, Hannah is committed to nurturing children with truth and God’s Word through her work. Her debut book, Farm to Film invites children to step away from the confusion of modern culture and rediscover the peace and beauty of creation as it goes through the alphabet. Her recent book, Miss Understood, continues this mission by reclaiming the true meaning of the rainbow as a symbol of God’s promise. Both books inspire young readers to engage meaningfully with the world around them and reflect on God’s timeless truths. Learn more about Hannah at Treehouse Storyteller, where she provides parents with resources they can trust—tools that inspire creativity, growth, and a strong Biblical foundation, giving parents peace of mind in today’s challenging landscape.With over a million copies sold worldwide, Dani Pettrey’s novels have captivated readers who crave adrenaline-laced suspense fused with faith, redemption, and heart. A three-time Christy Award finalist, Dani’s books have also earned Daphne du Maurier, National Readers’ Choice, and HOLT Medallion awards, affirming her place as a beloved voice in inspirational romantic suspense.Known for her authentic characters and plot twists that keep readers on the edge of their seats, Dani writes with a passion for stories that not only thrill but point toward God’s unrelenting grace and love. When she’s not dreaming up danger and devotion, Dani enjoys beach days, espresso-fueled chats, and time with her family. A natural encourager, she also mentors aspiring writers and speaks at events, believing in the power of story to inspire hope and bring people together. Learn more about Dani here.Eden Gordon Hill’s journey is a testament to the unpredictable yet purpose-driven path guided by her faith in God. During her university days, Eden navigated the Halls of Congress. She led communications for elected leadership in the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate; she spearheaded military and veteran-focused media for the Fox News Channel.Hill was a political appointee in the first Trump Administration, serving as Senior Advisor of Communications. Her studies in Strategic Communications at Liberty University have been integral in helping her navigate such a varied and multifaceted career in communications and public relations.After public service on Capitol Hill, she launched her own public relations firm, Eden Gordon Media, LLC. After years of coordinating and crafting communications for elected officials, she ran for elected office to advocate for common sense values.As a veteran spouse, Eden’s life took yet another turn, leading her to host a radio show and podcast dedicated to pro-America books, authors, and talent, with a focus on God, Country, and Family.At the intersection of media and patriotism, she is a Radio Show Host on WMAL in our Nation’s Capital, where her expertise in strategic communications and public relations shapes every narrative.The content she platforms resonates with audiences who value faith, country, and family. Her role involves engaging with an active listener base, featuring interviews with influential voices, and curating content that fosters meaningful discussions on national and family values.Throughout her career journey, Eden has attributed her steps and successes to God's divine guidance, embracing the unexpected turns with gratitude, grace, and a deep sense of purpose.

