NOOGI Redefines Wellness with Ergonomic AI IoT Furniture Solutions for Spinal Health

NOOGI, a South Korean health-tech pioneer, introduces AI-driven posture care systems and patented seat technology to combat sedentary lifestyle diseases

We are not just making furniture; we are defining a new category of proactive healthcare.” — Chanwook Park, CEO of NOOGI

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOOGI , a pioneering South Korean health-tech company, is addressing the global rise of sedentary lifestyle diseases with its innovative posture care system. As the number of individuals suffering from spinal and cervical disorders increases due to prolonged sitting, NOOGI offers a comprehensive wellness solution that combines ergonomic design with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Guided by the philosophy of designing balance from the moment one sits, the company is set to transform spaces into therapeutic environments.The technical foundation of NOOGI's success lies in its patented 4-split and 6-split seat plate technologies. Developed in collaboration with ergonomics experts like Dr. Wonsup Lee from POSTECH, these designs move according to the user's natural shifts, reducing muscle fatigue by up to 55 percent. Furthermore, the system promotes better blood circulation, leading to increased cardiac output and brain oxygen levels. Complementing this hardware is an AI-driven vision and sensor platform that provides real-time posture analysis and corrective coaching through a mobile application.NOOGI has already secured significant market validation both domestically and internationally. The brand successfully entered the prestigious Printemps department store in Paris for a six-month residency in 2024 and has been a consistent participant at Maison & Objet for three consecutive years. In the B2B sector, NOOGI has established strategic partnerships with premium wellness centers, luxury postpartum care facilities, and academic institutions to conduct IRB-approved research on the correlation between NOOGI chairs and proper posture."We are not just making furniture; we are defining a new category of proactive healthcare," said Chanwook Park, CEO of NOOGI. "By integrating individual body data with intelligent algorithms, we provide a personalized wellness experience that empowers users to maintain spinal health effortlessly in their daily lives".NOOGI has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.Founded by a multidisciplinary team of business, design, and AI engineering experts, NOOGI holds multiple international patents in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The company plans to expand its global footprint by establishing corporate hubs in the United States and France by 2026, targeting the multi-trillion dollar ergonomic furniture and spinal health markets.

