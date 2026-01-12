AXITAN APPOINTS GUILLERMO ZAVALA AS VP SALES & MARKETING

Axitan, the market leader in endolysin enzyme products to replace antibiotics in animal feed Guillermo Zavala, newly appointed VP Sales & Marketing at Axitan

COMER, GA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axitan Inc, a leading biotech company focused on developing endolysin based products to replace antibiotics in the animal protein industry, today announces the appointment of Guillermo Zavala as VP Sales & Marketing. Guillermo will be responsible for the ongoing expansion of Axitan’s North American and international markets.

Al Zimmerman, CEO of Axitan, commented:

“Guillermo joins us at an exciting time. Our first two products are now gaining significant momentum in multiple markets. Our R&D team continues to expand our Endolysin Technology Platform and gel-based delivery platform, Hatch.life. As VP of Sales & Marketing, we look forward to Guillermo helping expand Axitan’s business for existing and new products globally. We are excited to have him lead our commercial efforts.”

Guillermo Zavala said:

“As a trained veterinarian, the consistent performance of Axitan’s next generation antibiotic-free products is exceptional. It is an honor to be joining the team that has pioneered this new approach to productivity and bacterial challenges in the animal protein industry through endolysins.”

Endolysins are antimicrobial enzymes targeting pathogenic bacteria. They form the core of Axitan’s performance improving products that address productivity and bacterial challenges across species. Axitan’s antibiotic-free solutions can be delivered in multiple formats – dry feed, gel, water and solid dose.

Guillermo Zavala was previously at Eastman Animal Nutrition where he was Director of Sales for the Americas. Prior to that, he spent 24 years at Evonik where he was promoted through a range of commercial and managerial positions. Guillermo holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry degree from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and has a Certification in Advanced Marketing from the University of Mannheim, Germany. He is based in Georgia.

About Axitan

Axitan is the leading biotech company focused on the development, manufacture and sale of novel endolysin-based products for targeting and neutralizing pathogens impacting animal protein production & food safety. Through the Company’s Endolysin Technology Platform, Axitan is building the next generation of antibiotic-free solutions for improving productivity in the animal protein industry. Axitan’s operations are located in the US and UK. For further information on the Company and its products, please visit www.axitan.com.

