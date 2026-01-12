HealthRev Partners Names Hannah R. Vale, M.Ed. as New Chief Executive Officer

Hannah R. Vale, M.Ed., appointed Chief Executive Officer of HealthRev Partners

Hannah Vale brings 19+ years of RCM and healthcare leadership experience to her new role as CEO, guiding HealthRev Partners into its next chapter of innovation.

Hannah’s ability to lead with both strategy and heart is exactly what HealthRev needs in this next phase.” — Gene Creach, Senior Manager, Creach Family Holdings, LLC

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthRev Partners is pleased to welcome Hannah R. Vale , M.Ed. as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking an exciting next chapter in the company’s continued growth and innovation.Hannah brings over 19 years of experience in business development, marketing, and revenue cycle innovation . Throughout her career, she has helped home health and hospice agencies nationwide improve financial performance through data-informed strategies and tech-enabled solutions.She has been instrumental in building HealthRev’s strong culture of partnership, integrity, and performance excellence. With a background in education and entrepreneurial leadership, Hannah is known for aligning complex goals to meaningful outcomes, building high-performing teams, and fostering strong industry relationships.“Hannah’s ability to lead with both strategy and heart is exactly what HealthRev needs in this next phase,” said Gene Creach, Senior Manager at Creach Family Holdings, LLC. “She understands our mission and has already proven her ability to move the organization forward with clarity and purpose.”Her leadership style blends foresight with compassion, empowering teams and driving measurable results. As CEO, she will continue to champion HealthRev’s mission to bring clarity, transparency, and trust to revenue cycle operations, so providers can stay focused on what matters most: patient care.“We’ve seen Hannah rise to every challenge with focus, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility to our partners and their patients,” added Creach. “We’re excited to support her vision as she leads HealthRev into the future.”Please join us in celebrating Hannah’s leadership and the continued momentum of HealthRev Partners.

