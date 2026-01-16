Alcott Global Opens Nominations for the 2026 Leaders in Supply Chain Awards

2026 Leaders In Supply Chain Awards - Call for Nominations

Alcott Global officially launches the 2026 edition of the “Leaders in Supply Chain Awards”

The Leaders in Supply Chain Awards are more than recognition, they’re a catalyst for learning, collaboration, and inspiration across industries” — Radu Palamariu, Group CEO, Alcott Global

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcott Global officially launches the 2026 edition of the “Leaders in Supply Chain Awards”, the annual platform spotlighting executives who are leading real transformation across global supply chains. This year’s theme, Connecting the Dots, highlights the power of clarity, connection, and leadership in navigating a fast-shifting industry landscape.

The virtual awards ceremony will take place in September 2026.

“The Leaders in Supply Chain Awards are more than recognition. They’re a catalyst for learning, collaboration, and inspiration across industries,” said Radu Palamariu, Group CEO at Alcott Global.

Nominations are open until February 28, 2026. Candidates must:

-Hold regional or global roles for at least 18 months

-Have end-to-end supply chain responsibility

-Work at a manufacturing company generating over USD 500M in annual revenue

Nominees will be invited to submit a case study covering:

-Strategic clarity in supply chain transformation

-Measurable digital and sustainability outcomes

-Organizational impact and leadership development

A distinguished jury of global executives and academics will evaluate the entries (75% of total score). Final rankings will include peer voting from 2,000+ C-level supply chain leaders worldwide (25%).

The 2025 Awards drew 338 nominees from 280 companies across 30 countries, marking a record-breaking year. This momentum continues into April 2026, when three of the Top 5 awardees and selected jury members from the 2025 edition will speak live at Makers & Movers, sharing real-world lessons on leadership and transformation.

This year’s theme for the Awards, “Connecting the Dots,” emphasizes the real work behind great supply chains: linking strategy with execution, talent with results, and decisions with long-term value.

Nominations are now open for the 2026 edition. The journey to spotlighting the Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders of 2026 starts here: https://gala.makersmovers.com/

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global is a global executive search and supply chain consultancy helping companies hire top leaders across end-to-end value chains, planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, and overall supply chain operations, including executive and non-executive board roles.

Through our in-person Makers & Movers events, we connect senior value chain executives worldwide, fostering innovation and collaboration through high-impact forums focused on business value creation.

Yearly, at the Leaders in Supply Chain Awards, we celebrate and award the Top 30 Leaders in Supply Chain who push for excellence and inspire the future of the industry through exceptional leadership and operational excellence.



