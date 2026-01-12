Baking Powder Market Set to Boom: Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities By 2025 To 2033 | Puratos NV, Lesaffre SA

Baking Powder Market Size

Baking Powder Market is estimated to valued USD 4,623.3 Mn in 2025 and is expected USD 6,747.7 Mn by 2032, growing at CAGR of 5.55% from 2025 to 2032.

The report delivers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, competitive strategies, emerging trends, technology developments, and key growth drivers shaping the global Baking Powder market. It also features structured market segmentation and a comprehensive review of strategic initiatives, partnerships, product launches, and regional expansions undertaken by leading industry players. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling:• Puratos NV• Dawn Food Products Inc.• Lesaffre SA• Bakels Worldwide• IREKS GmbH• AB Mauri UK Ltd.• Clabber Girl Corporation• ACH Food Companies Inc.• Kerry Group plc• Ingredion Incorporated• Kraft Heinz Company• Snyder's-Lance Inc.• Duncan Hines (ConAgra Brands)• Ahlstrom-MunksjDetailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast - 2033, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):• By Product Type: Tartrate, Anhydrous Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Phosphate, Aluminum Free, Phosphate Free, and Others• By Application: Bakery Products, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Snacks, and Others• By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Online Retail (Company-Owned Websites, E-Commerce Platforms), Specialty Stores, and Supermarkets & HypermarketsGlobal Baking Powder Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global baking powder market size is estimated to total USD 4,623.3 Mn in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period, reaching USD 6,747.7 Mn by 2032.Tartrate remains the top-selling product type, accounting for a market revenue share of 29.6% in 2025.Baking powder consumption is likely to remain high in bakery products, with the target segment accounting for a market share of 35.8% in 2025.Based on distribution channel, convenience stores segment is slated to hold 28.5% of the global baking powder market share in 2025.Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global baking powder industry with a share of 37.3% in 2025.Europe, with an estimated share of 27.76% in 2025, is anticipated to emerge as a hotbed for baking powder manufacturers during the forecast period.Rising Demand for Bakery Products Spurring Baking Powder Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights' latest baking powder market analysis identifies various factors driving the industry's growth. These include rising demand for bakery and confectionery products, expanding foodservice sector, growing home baking trend, and innovation in baking powder solutions.There is a rapid increase in the consumption of bakery products like bread, cakes, pastries, cookies, and muffins both at home and in commercial foodservice. This, in turn, directly boosts baking powder usage because it’s a key leavening agent. It is being increasingly added to dough to make cakes, muffins, biscuits, and quick breads light, fluffy, and large.Busy lifestyles and urbanization are increasing demand for convenient packaged and ready-to‑eat foods. These food products often require baking powder. Similarly, artisanal and premium baked goods are gaining popularity among Gen Z and Millennials. Thus, growing demand for these food items is expected to create a conducive environment for the growth of baking powder during the forecast period.Health Concerns and Stringent Regulations Limiting Market GrowthThe global baking powder market outlook remains positive, owing to rising demand for baking powder products from bakery, confectionery, and dairy sectors. However, growing health concerns and rising adoption of alternative leavening agents might slow down baking powder industry growth to some extent during the forecast period.Some consumers are trying to avoid chemical additives or high sodium products due to growing health consciousness. They are shifting their preference towards clean labels, natural ingredients, and allergen-free alternatives, which can limit market growth for conventional baking powders.In addition, the use of alternative leavening agents like baking soda, yeast, self-rising flour, and other natural fermentation methods is increasing. Growth of home baking trend is playing a key role in boosting sales of baking powders. Social media, baking shows, recipe blogs, and DIY baking enthusiasm are encouraging more and more consumers to bake at home. This, in turn, is increasing retail demand for baking powder.Manufacturers are responding to consumer preferences for healthier, specialized products by introducing clean-label, organic, gluten-free, aluminum-free, and low sodium baking powders. New aluminum-free, phosphate-free, gluten-free, organic baking powders are entering the market. These innovations are attracting broader consumer segments. Demand for natural and non GMO ingredients also drives product diversification as well as baking powder market growth.Expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce channels is making baking powder easier to purchase. Rising baking powder sales through these offline and online shopping platforms will likely foster revenue growth in the market during the forecast period.Top baking powder manufacturing companies are focusing on improving production and packaging processes. For instance, they use resealable containers and moisture protection technology to enhance shelf life and product quality of products. Likewise, some companies are developing double-acting baking powders for certain applications. These innovations will likely support market expansion. The report provides a detailed overview of the business with both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides scope and forecast of the global Baking Powder Market based on various segments. It provides scope and forecast of the global Baking Powder Market based on various segments. The report covers five major regions:•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe)•Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)•South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)•Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa) The report answers questions such as:• What is the market size and forecast of the global Baking Powder Market?• Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Industry?• What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market?• What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Baking Powder Market?Table of Content:1 Report Overview1.1 Product Definition and Scope1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social, and Technological) Analysis of Baking Powder Market2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape3 Segmentation of Baking Powder Market by Types4 Segmentation of Baking Powder Market by End-Users5 Market Analysis by Major Regions6 Product Commodity of Baking Powder Market in Major Countries7 North America Baking Powder Landscape Analysis8 Europe Landscape Analysis9 Asia Pacific Landscape Analysis10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Baking Powder Landscape Analysis11 Major Players Profile 