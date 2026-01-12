Opportunity to be a part of history at the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre

Release date: 12/01/26

South Australians can this morning enter the draw to be one of the first to make a splash in the Malinauskas Labor Government’s new Adelaide Aquatic Centre.

The new $135 million state-of-the-art community facility is now scheduled to open on Australia Day, Monday 26 January.

To ensure as many South Australians as possible get to be a part of history and experience the centre on its opening day, there will be 3 x three-hour sessions across the course of the day.

Registrations for the Adelaide Aquatic Centre ballot open at 9.30am today and close at midday this Thursday, 15 January 2026.

Successful ballot entrants will have the chance to purchase tickets to enjoy a three-hour preview session at the centre, which is set to reshape community health and wellness.

Approximately 1500 people will get to experience the centre on its first day, with 500 spots available in each of the three special preview sessions.

Ballot winners will be notified by email and SMS from 9am on Monday 19 January, and will be able to register for one of three sessions on 26 January, starting at 10am, 2pm and 6pm.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The wait is nearly over! We are thrilled to announce the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre will open a day earlier than anticipated on Monday, 26 January.

A ballot opens this morning, giving people the chance to be among the first to try out everything this landmark facility has to offer.

We can’t wait to welcome people inside and show them what’s on offer at this state-of-the-art community asset.