Frailty and deconditioning on the acute take: why the first hours after admission matter

Deconditioning in older patients can begin within hours of hospital admission. A new Clinical Medicine (ClinMed) journal article from Dr Bhagya Arun and Dr Siobhan Lewis in Cardiff explores why the first hours on the acute take matter – and how simple, practical actions can protect independence, safety and patient flow.

For older patients, harm from hospital admission can begin far earlier than we often recognise. Deconditioning is commonly thought of as a consequence of prolonged inpatient stays, but evidence shows that functional decline can start within hours of arrival to the Emergency Department or Acute Medical Unit.

By the time a patient reaches a ward, deconditioning may already be established. This early decline matters – it is associated with loss of independence, longer lengths of stay, delayed discharge and poorer outcomes, all of which place further pressure on already stretched services.

This is about more than muscle weakness

Hospital-associated deconditioning is not simply about reduced strength or mobility. It is a multi-system syndrome linked to delirium, falls, new incontinence and healthcare-associated infection. Around 30 – 40% of older adults develop new disability following an acute hospital admission, and only a minority return to their previous level of function within a year.

Many of the drivers are familiar to clinicians working on the acute take: prolonged time on trolleys, limited access to food and fluids, poor sleep, frequent ward moves, and missing glasses or hearing aids. These harms are rarely intentional – but they are predictable, and in many cases preventable.

Mobility as a safety intervention

Avoiding inpatient falls is rightly a priority, but a focus on risk reduction has too often translated into unnecessary immobility. Prolonged bed rest leads rapidly to muscle loss, postural instability and reduced confidence. Encouraging safe mobility – rather than restricting activity – reduces overall risk and supports recovery.

Many patients do not need formal therapy assessment before mobilising. Simply asking how someone usually walks and ensuring access to the right walking aid can help patients maintain their usual level of function.

Effective pain control is also essential. Older patients are less likely to receive timely analgesia in urgent care settings, yet untreated pain worsens immobility and increases the risk of delirium. Regular, appropriate analgesia supports both physical and cognitive recovery.

Delirium, continence and infection are linked

Delirium is common, serious and frequently missed. Reduced mobility, poor oral intake or drowsiness are often attributed to ‘frailty’ rather than recognised as clinical warning signs. Yet up to 40% of delirium cases are preventable through simple measures such as hydration, nutrition, mobility, and minimising avoidable catheter use.

New urinary incontinence is another common consequence of immobility. Once pads or catheters are introduced, they are often continued throughout admission, reinforcing dependence and increasing infection risk. Supporting patients to walk to the toilet is a simple but powerful intervention.

This is everyone’s business

Initiatives such as ‘End PJ paralysis’ show that preventing deconditioning improves outcomes, shortens hospital stays and supports discharge home. But these approaches work best when they are embedded into everyday practice – not confined to specialist frailty teams.

Preventing deconditioning is not an optional extra – it is central to patient safety, flow and sustainability. Supporting independence from the moment a patient arrives is one of the most effective interventions we have – and it starts in the first hours of care.