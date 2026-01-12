Network Science Wins Global Innovation Award at ISG Star of Excellence™ 2025

Network Science won Global Innovation Award at the ISG Star of Excellence™ 2025

December 2025

This recognition represents a major moment for us, AI matters only when it fundamentally improves how organisations think, decide, and act.” — Sandy Hardikar

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Network Science has won a Global Innovation Award at the ISG Star of Excellence™ 2025, marking the most significant recognition in the company’s history and establishing Network Science as one of the world’s highest-rated AI transformation partners for enterprises.The award was presented in London at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala and is based entirely on direct enterprise client feedback, placing Network Science among a select group of global firms recognized for delivering measurable innovation at enterprise scale.As part of the 2025 assessment, more than 2,950 enterprises worldwide participated in ISG’s Customer Experience (CX) research. Network Science achieved an exceptional CX score of 92, significantly exceeding the industry benchmark and outperforming several long-established global incumbents.The Innovation Excellence Award recognizes organizations that successfully convert advanced technologies into real business outcomes. ISG cited Network Science for enabling enterprises to move beyond fragmented AI pilots and embed AI as a core operating layer across decision-making, execution, and scale.“This recognition represents a major moment for us,” said Sandy Hardikar, CEO of Network Science. “AI matters only when it fundamentally improves how organizations think, decide, and act. This award reflects the confidence our clients place in Network Science to deliver AI that works at an enterprise level.”Winning a global innovation award at ISG - one of the world’s most respected technology advisory firms - marks a defining milestone for Network Science as it accelerates its mission to help enterprises operate with clarity, speed, and intelligence in an AI-first world.About Network ScienceFounded in London in 2020, Network Science pioneers the Enterprise System of Context through One Decision Bar, One Secured Interface, and Infinite Contextual Intelligence for enterprises. Using this model, Network Science has delivered an average 8× ROI across 150+ AI implementations, helping organizations move from AI pilots to enterprise-wide impact.About ISGInformation Services Group (Nasdaq: III) is a global, AI-centered technology research and advisory firm serving more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises. Founded in 2006, ISG is known for its proprietary market data, deep provider ecosystem expertise, and a global team of over 1,600 professionals supporting enterprise technology decision-making and transformation.

