Induction Motor Market Set to Strong Growth to Reach US$ 33.66 billion by 2031

Global Induction Motor Market Dynamics: Power Ratings, Applications & Growth Signals

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Induction Motor Market Size and Forecast, OutlookAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Global Induction Motor Market was valued at US$ 20.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 33.66 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.The market is driven by rapid industrial automation, rising demand for energy-efficient motors, expansion of manufacturing facilities, and large-scale investments in infrastructure, water treatment, HVAC, mining, and renewable energy projects. Induction motors remain the backbone of industrial motion systems due to their robustness, low maintenance, cost efficiency, and long operational life.Increasing adoption of IE3, IE4, and IE5 efficiency-class motors, coupled with stricter global energy efficiency regulations, is accelerating replacement of legacy motors across industrial and commercial sectors.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/induction-motor-market Growth Drivers1• Over 300 million induction motors are currently installed in industrial applications globally, with replacement demand accounting for 55% of total sales in 2024.2• Global electricity consumption by electric motors exceeds 45% of total industrial power usage, driving strong demand for high-efficiency induction motors.3• Governments worldwide invested over USD 4.1 trillion in infrastructure development in 2024, boosting demand for motors used in construction equipment, HVAC, and water systems.4• Adoption of variable frequency drives (VFDs) alongside induction motors grew by 18% YoY, enhancing energy savings by up to 30–40%.5• Industrial automation spending surpassed USD 210 billion in 2024, directly increasing demand for low-voltage and medium-voltage induction motors.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Motor TypeThe induction motor market is segmented into Single-Phase and Three-Phase motors.• Three-Phase Induction Motors dominate with 78% market share (USD 13.1 billion in 2024), driven by extensive use in manufacturing plants, oil & gas facilities, mining, and power generation. The segment is projected to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2032, growing at 8.5% CAGR.• Single-Phase Motors account for 22% (USD 3.7 billion), primarily used in residential, agriculture, and small commercial applications such as pumps, compressors, and fans.By Power Output• Low Power Motors (Up to 1 kV) held 48% share (USD 8.1 billion in 2024), widely deployed in HVAC systems, food processing, and packaging lines.• Medium Power Motors (1–6 kV) accounted for 34% (USD 5.7 billion), driven by cement plants, conveyors, and industrial machinery.• High Power Motors (Above 6 kV) represented 18% (USD 3.0 billion), witnessing rising adoption in mining, oil & gas, and large compressors.By Efficiency Class• IE2 & Below Motors still represent 42% share, though rapidly declining due to regulatory phase-outs.• IE3 Motors hold 38% share, driven by mandatory efficiency standards in Europe, China, and North America.• IE4 & IE5 Motors account for 20% share, projected to exceed 35% by 2032, supported by carbon neutrality targets and smart factory adoption.By Application• Industrial Machinery & Manufacturing led with 36% share (USD 6.0 billion in 2024).• HVAC Systems accounted for 22% (USD 3.7 billion), driven by commercial building expansion.• Water & Wastewater Treatment held 15% (USD 2.5 billion) due to pumping and aeration needs.• Oil & Gas, Mining & Metals represented 14% (USD 2.4 billion).• Agriculture, Power Generation & Others comprised the remaining 13% (USD 2.2 billion).Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/induction-motor-market Regional InsightsAsia-PacificAsia-Pacific dominates the global induction motor market with 42% share (USD 7.1 billion in 2024) and is projected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2032, growing at 9.1% CAGR.• China alone accounts for over 30% of global motor manufacturing capacity.• India’s industrial electrification and water infrastructure programs boosted motor demand by 17% YoY.• Rapid expansion of manufacturing hubs in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand supports sustained growth.EuropeEurope held 24% market share (USD 4.0 billion in 2024).• Strict EU Ecodesign Regulations are accelerating replacement with IE4 and IE5 motors.• Germany, Italy, and France lead adoption in automotive, machinery, and process industries.• Energy-efficient motor retrofitting is expected to save €45 billion in electricity costs by 2030.North AmericaNorth America accounted for 21% share (USD 3.5 billion).• Strong demand from oil & gas, HVAC retrofits, and data center cooling systems.• The U.S. Department of Energy mandates premium-efficiency motors across industrial sectors.• Rising investments in water infrastructure and manufacturing reshoring support long-term growth.Middle East & Africa and South America• Middle East & Africa held 7% share, driven by oil & gas, desalination, and infrastructure projects.• South America accounted for 6%, supported by mining, agriculture, and renewable energy installations in Brazil and Chile.Top Key PlayersAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Induction Motor Market is moderately consolidated, with global electrical equipment giants competing on efficiency, durability, digital integration, and lifecycle cost optimization.ABB Ltd | Siemens AG | Schneider Electric | WEG S.A. | Nidec Corporation | Toshiba Corporation | Regal Rexnord | Hitachi Ltd | CG Power | Brook Crompton | Ametek | Emerson Electric | Danaher Corporation | Johnson Electric Holdings | Regal Beloit | WEG Electric Corp. and Nidec Motor Corporation.Key Highlights1• ABB generated over USD 5.2 billion in motor & generator revenues, with IE5 motor demand growing 140% YoY.2• Siemens expanded its Simotics motor portfolio for smart factories and digital twins.3• WEG S.A. leads in Latin America, supplying motors for renewable energy and mining sectors.4• Nidec Corporation increased high-efficiency motor production capacity for EV-adjacent industrial systems.Recent Developments1• ABB launched ultra-premium IE5 induction motors with 20% lower energy loss2• Siemens partnered with industrial IoT firms to integrate predictive maintenance into motors3• Schneider Electric introduced EcoStruxure Motor Management Platform for smart factories4• WEG expanded manufacturing capacity in India to support Asia-Pacific demandBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=induction-motor-market Market Outlook & Opportunities1• Global demand for IE4 & IE5 motors to surpass USD 11 billion by 2032.2• Industrial motor retrofitting is expected to reduce global CO₂ emissions by 7%.3• Smart induction motors integrated with IoT sensors to unlock USD 4.8 billion in predictive maintenance value.4• Growing adoption of motors in renewable energy plants and green hydrogen facilities.5• Asia-Pacific to remain the fastest-growing region through 2032.ConclusionThe Global Induction Motor Market is undergoing a major transformation as industries shift toward energy efficiency, automation, and sustainability, induction motors continue to serve as the core driving force behind industrial operations worldwide.According to DataM Intelligence, leading players such as ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, and WEG are reshaping the market through premium-efficiency motors, smart monitoring, and digital integration. 