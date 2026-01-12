Leading Midlands Urologist Clarifies Myths About Blood in Urine During Winter Months

Mr Haider Syed Urologist Private Haematuria Treatment

Mr Haider Syed explains why increased winter urination is normal, but blood in urine never is and when to seek immediate medical attention.

Blood in the urine is never normal and always requires investigation. Delaying because you think it's 'just the cold' can be a serious mistake.” — Mr Haider Syed, Consultant Urological Surgeon

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As colder weather spreads across the UK, a leading Consultant Urological Surgeon is urging the public to recognise the difference between normal winter-related bladder changes and symptoms that require urgent medical attention.Mr Haider Syed, a Consultant Urological Surgeon with over 37 years of experience, says there's growing confusion about what's normal during winter and what's a warning sign of a potentially serious health issue."Many people notice they need to visit the toilet more frequently when it's cold outside. That's a completely normal physiological response," explains Mr Syed. "However, what's concerning is that some people assume blood in their urine might also be a side effect of the cold weather. It's not. Blood in the urine is never normal and always requires investigation."Why Cold Weather Affects Your BladderDuring winter, the body undergoes a natural process called cold-induced diuresis. When temperatures drop, blood vessels in the skin and extremities constrict to preserve core body heat. This redirects blood to vital organs, including the kidneys, which then filter more fluid from the blood. The result is increased urine production and a more frequent need to urinate.Winter can also create conditions that increase the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs). People tend to drink less water when it's cold, and holding urine for longer periods can allow bacteria to multiply in the bladder. UTIs can sometimes cause blood in the urine, but they require proper medical diagnosis and treatment.When to Seek HelpMr Syed emphasises that whilst increased urination is expected during the winter months, any visible blood in the urine (whether accompanied by pain or not) should be investigated promptly."There's no conclusive evidence that blood in the urine occurs more frequently in winter," he says. "What we do know is that haematuria (the medical term for blood in urine) can be caused by a range of conditions, from infections and kidney stones to more serious issues. Delaying investigation because you think it's 'just the cold' can be a serious mistake."Common causes of blood in the urine include urinary tract infections, kidney or bladder stones, an enlarged prostate in men, kidney disease, and in some cases, bladder or kidney cancer. Physical trauma, intense exercise, and certain medications can also be responsible.The Importance of Rapid DiagnosisMr Syed, who practises at Spire Little Aston Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, highlights that many patients experience significant anxiety when they notice blood in their urine, particularly if they face long waiting times for diagnosis."Uncertainty is incredibly stressful," he adds. "The fear of not knowing what's wrong can be overwhelming. That's why timely access to diagnostic tests (including blood tests, scans, and cystoscopy) is so important. A clear diagnosis allows for a clear treatment plan."Painless blood in the urine is treated with particular seriousness in urology. Whilst pain often indicates an infection or stone, the absence of pain can sometimes be associated with conditions such as bladder tumours, which may bleed in their early stages without causing discomfort.About Mr Haider SyedMr Haider Syed is a Consultant Urological Surgeon based in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands. He holds Fellowship qualifications from the Royal College of Surgeons and the European Board of Urology, and specialises in the treatment of kidney stones , haematuria, prostate problems, and urinary tract infections. He provides private urological care at Spire Little Aston Hospital.

