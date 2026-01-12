Rich Woman Magazine Unveils Legacy Edition with Casa Padrino Founders Marvin and Dr Sina Schertl on Cover

Legacy Edition Front cover featuring Casa Padrino Founders Marvin and Dr Sina Schertl Casa Padrino Founders Marvin and Dr Sina Schertl Cover Story 1 Casa Padrino Founders Marvin and Dr Sina Schertl Cover Story 2 Casa Padrino Founders Marvin and Dr Sina Schertl

The husband-and-wife team behind Germany's baroque furniture house headline the magazine's reflective year-end volume

True luxury is born where time, craftsmanship and conviction meet. Our ambition was never to chase trends. It was to create permanence.” — Marvin Schertl

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rich Woman Magazine has released The Legacy Edition, a reflective editorial volume honouring individuals whose work, imagination and integrity shaped the year through action rather than attention. German luxury furniture makers Marvin Schertl and Dr Sina Schertl appear on one of the edition's multiple covers.The Schertls founded Casa Padrino in 2007 and have since built the Essen-based company into a reference point for handcrafted baroque, rococo and Art Deco furniture. Their pieces are made using traditional techniques with solid wood, marble, bronze and genuine gold leaf. Before founding Casa Padrino, Marvin worked in fashion designing men's clothing, drawing creative inspiration from the grand hotels of Monaco, Cannes and Milan.Their client list includes Gucci, Roberto Cavalli and Christian Louboutin. Their work has been featured in Forbes France and recognised at the Cannes Film Festival. A Louis XIV carriage they created is now on permanent display at the Cité de l'Histoire Museum in Paris.Released at the turning point of the year, The Legacy Edition is anchored in the symbolism of the Winter Solstice. At its heart is The Inner Rich List, a curated collection of thought leaders, creators, designers, healers, educators and change makers whose stories represent the quiet minority of good news rarely amplified. These are people who moved forward without waiting for approval and built impact through purpose rather than noise.The edition explores legacy as a living act rather than a distant outcome. Through long-form interviews, cultural reflection and visual storytelling, it examines how imagination, intention and creative clarity shape both personal and collective futures. Dedicated to Jane Fonda, whose lifelong reinvention embodies purpose without expiration, the volume reframes success as something authored continually rather than inherited or retired.Inspired by Pantone's 2026 Colour of the Year, Cloud Dancer, the edition embraces the power of pause, white space and renewal. It invites readers to slow down, clear emotional clutter and treat the coming year as a blank page where originality rather than repetition defines progress.AvailabilityThe Legacy Edition is available worldwide in print and digital formats . Print copies can be ordered through Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Waterstones and independent bookstores internationally.About Rich Woman MagazineRich Woman Magazine is a global publication dedicated to empowering and inspiring women worldwide. Through high-quality content celebrating achievement, personal growth and enriched living, the magazine serves women of influence, entrepreneurs, business leaders and those seeking personal growth.About Casa PadrinoCasa Padrino is a German luxury furniture house founded in 2007 by Marvin and Dr Sina Schertl. Based in Essen, the company produces handcrafted baroque, rococo and Art Deco furniture using traditional techniques and premium materials.Visit: https://www.casa-padrino.de

