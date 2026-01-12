Panattoni highlights growth and investor opportunity as logistics real estate becomes essential infrastructure

Logistics real estate has become essential infrastructure for modern economies, and demand for high quality, technology enabled space continues to deepen across our markets” — Robert Dobrzycki, Chief Executive Officer, Panattoni

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Industrial and logistics assets are now mission critical national infrastructure, underpinning supply chains, e-commerce, and the digital economy.-Panattoni continues to scale its privately owned, pan-European development platform, delivering modern, technology enabled space in supply constrained markets.-The company is providing compelling, risk adjusted opportunities for investors seeking long term structural growth, resilient income, and high quality ESG aligned assets.Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial real estate developer, has outlined the strength of its growth platform and the compelling opportunity logistics real estate represents for investors, as modern warehousing becomes increasingly essential to economic resilience and digital era supply chains.Industrial property has evolved from simple storage boxes into sophisticated infrastructure that supports the day to day functioning of economies. The rapid expansion of e-commerce, automation, data centres, and AI driven logistics is increasing the need for high specification, technology enabled space. These assets are now widely recognised as both physical and digital infrastructure, with demand driven by long term structural trends rather than short cycle volatility.Against this backdrop, Panattoni’s integrated model and private ownership structure position it to deliver at scale in multiple markets. Founded in 1986, Panattoni has grown into a global platform with more than 1,100 professionals across North America, Europe, the UK, India, and the Middle East. In Europe, where the company has operated for two decades, Panattoni now spans 15 countries through 36 offices and is now Europe’s largest industrial developer.Panattoni’s private ownership enables rapid decision making, long term alignment, and the flexibility to respond quickly to occupier and investor requirements. The business is not dependent on a single source of capital, allowing it to maintain evergreen investment capacity and pursue multiple strategies simultaneously. This agility is reinforced by a scalable product type that investors and occupiers understand across jurisdictions, supporting efficient deployment.The company delivers a full value chain service, from land origination and planning, through financing and construction, to delivery and long term asset management. This approach ensures consistency of execution, while maintaining a customer first focus on reliability, flexibility, speed, and quality delivered on time. Panattoni’s capabilities span the industrial logistics universe, including last mile hubs, national distribution, cold storage, production linked facilities, and specialised infrastructure such as data centres, where it has established dedicated expertise to meet rising AI era demand.For investors, these fundamentals translate into a clear proposition. Logistics real estate is now a top tier global conviction strategy, supported by constrained supply in key corridors, growing requirements for scale and power, and occupier commitments to decarbonisation and operational efficiency. Panattoni is delivering modern, sustainable stock that aligns with these needs, targeting best in class ESG performance and long term relevance.Robert Dobrzycki, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Owner, Panattoni, said:"Logistics real estate has become essential infrastructure for modern economies, and demand for high quality, technology enabled space continues to deepen across our markets. At Panattoni, we are scaling our platform across Europe and the UK to deliver the next generation of sustainable, power rich facilities that occupiers need to keep supply chains resilient and competitive." Logistics real estate is now a top tier global conviction strategy, supported by constrained supply in key corridors, growing requirements for scale and power, and occupier commitments to decarbonisation, operational efficiency and supply chain security. Panattoni is delivering modern, sustainable stock that aligns with these needs, targeting best in class ESG performance and long term relevance.”View the Economy 4.0 documentary on YouTube and CBS Enquiries:PanattoniAnita Pietrykowska, Head of Marketing and Communications, Europe, UK & Asiaapietrykowska@panattoni.comFrancesca Linnitt, Head of Marketing and Communications UKFlinnitt@panattoni.comLauder Teacher (Communications Advisor to the Company)Colm Lauder, Alexander Peel+44 7787 444960 / +44 7814 423317Colm@lauderteacher.com / Alex@lauderteacher.comAbout PanattoniFounded in 1986 in the United States, Panattoni is the world’s largest privately owned industrial real estate developer, with more than 573 million sq ft delivered globally. The company has a major presence across North America and Europe, specialising in logistics, industrial, and fulfilment facilities for multinational occupiers in retail, e-commerce and third-party logistics. In Europe, Panattoni has deployed over €11.3 billion since 2010, with offices across 13 countries including the UK, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain. Since entering the UK in 2017, Panattoni has become one of the country’s most active logistics developers. Its UK portfolio includes landmark schemes across core logistics corridors such as the M1, M6 and M4.Global clients include:Amazon · P&G · PepsiCo · BMW · Porsche · Bosch · FedEx · Coca-Cola · Primark · Nestlé · TK Maxx · Lidl · Harley-Davidson · Unilever · Whirlpool · Tesco · UPS · Decathlon · L'Oréal · Lear Corporation · Smurfit Kappa · H&M · Sony · VolkswagenFind out more about Panattoni at www.panattonieurope.com

