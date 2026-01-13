American Spray Drone Coalition Warns FCC’s Foreign UAS Ban Threatens U.S. Agricultural Productivity and Farmer Choice

Coalition urges targeted security measures, warning the FCC’s action could disrupt innovation, supply chains, and farmer access to essential spray drone tech.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Spray Drone Coalition (ASDC), the primary advocacy body representing the interests of the agricultural industry in the use of spray drones, today expressed serious concern regarding the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) recent decision to expand its “Covered List” to include all foreign-made Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and their critical components.While ASDC is fully committed to a secure supply chain and shares the Administration’s focus on national security, the unexpected breadth of the FCC’s action—targeting technology from all foreign nations, including key allies—poses a direct threat to the American farmer.“Our mission is to safeguard farmer choice and ensure that our growers have the freedom to select the most effective, affordable tools for their unique operations,” said Eric T. Ringer, President of ASDC. “By abruptly restricting access to essential components even from trusted global partners, this action creates an immediate hurdle for the very innovators who are making American agriculture more efficient and sustainable. Security and innovation must work in tandem; however, this blanket prohibition risks stalling the technological momentum necessary for our farmers to survive in the global market.”ASDC believes in “Promoting Responsible Governance,” a core pillar of its mission that calls for regulations to balance security concerns with the practical realities of domestic manufacturing. Currently, several ASDC member companies are leading the charge by building spray drones and components of the drone ecosystem right here in the United States. However, domestic manufacturers still rely on critical components sourced from global suppliers including U.S. allies to maintain high standards of performance and affordability.“We are championing a future where American agriculture leads the world in prosperity and sustainable practices,” continued Ringer. “To reach that goal, our policy environment must fuel economic growth rather than stifle it. We are calling for a more targeted approach—one that provides American manufacturers and farmers the necessary time to scale domestic production without sacrificing their ability to compete today.”The ASDC is actively engaging with federal stakeholders to seek clarity on the implementation of this ban and weigh in on the exemption process. The Coalition is advocating for a strategic transition plan that protects national security while ensuring that American farmers remain empowered with the most advanced aerial application technology available.About the American Spray Drone CoalitionThe American Spray Drone Coalition (ASDC) is a united voice for American farmers, protecting their right to utilize cutting-edge drone technology to enhance agricultural practices. The ASDC works to promote responsible governance, empower global competitiveness, and fuel economic growth by positioning the United States as a global leader in agricultural innovation and sustainable farming.

