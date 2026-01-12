Wingamm USA, the Exclusive Third-Party North American Distributor for Wingamm™ Group, Launches Reg CF Equity Crowdfunding on StartEngine

Oasi 610

Wingamm’s Global Fanbase & RV Enthusiasts Given Opportunity to Invest in Wingamm USA to help make Wingamm the leading luxury compact motorhome brand in America

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- W Motorhome Sales North America, Inc. (doing business as Wingamm USA ), the third party exclusive North American distributor for Wingamm™ Group - the leading manufacturer of compact luxury recreational vehicles (RVs) - announces its Reg CF equity crowdfunding on StartEngine, which is the largest equity crowdfunding platform in the US. Full details of the offering are available at: StartEngine.com/wmotorhome For over 40 years, Wingamm™ Group has produced the world’s most compact, luxurious and technologically advanced recreational vehicles in the world, currently selling eight motorhome and two travel-trailer models throughout Europe.In the face of overwhelming interest, Wingamm USA launched the Oasi 540.1 to customers in America at the 2025 Florida RV SuperShow. Due to continued robust demand and pre-orders, Wingamm is now offering consumers the chance to further invest in the brand they love as it aims to become the leader in compact RVs in America.“With the success of our initial crowdfunding campaign and the tremendous response to the launch of the Oasi 540.1, it became clear to us that our vision to bring Europe’s leading motorhome brand to the United States was shared by customers and RV enthusiasts across America,” said Tony Diamond, CEO of Wingamm USA. “We’ve delivered on our promise to consumers to bring the Oasi 540.1 to America’s roadways and we are now expanding our inventory to offer additional Wingamm models in the U.S. market, including the larger Oasi 610 and 690 in early 2026.”With a unique asset-light model, Wingamm USA coordinates the supply chain from the manufacturer to the franchise dealerships to the end customers, without holding inventory. Rather, Wingamm USA’s attention and resources are focused on developing the Wingamm brand in North America and designing a luxury customer experience that we believe has been sorely lacking in the RV industry.We are excited to democratize the opportunity to own a piece of W Motorhome Sales North America, Inc. By leveraging Reg CF and StartEngine, we’re making it possible for individuals from all walks of life—not just accredited investors—to join our journey as shareholders. For more information about the craftsmanship of the Oasi 540.1, the Oasi 610 and Oasi 690, please visit Wingamm.com/us.To learn more and invest in W Motorhome Sales North America, Inc., please visit the company's campaign page on StartEngine at StartEngine.com/wmotorhome.View the Wingamm 2026 Media Kit About Wingamm USA (W Motorhome Sales North America)Tennessee-based W Motorhome Sales North America was founded in 2020 and is Co-Owned by serial entrepreneurs, Tony Diamond and Michael Sloan. W Motorhome Sales North America has the exclusive North American distribution rights to Wingamm's entire line of motorhomes. Please visit https://www.wingamm.com/us/ for more information.DISCLAIMER: This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at StartEngine.com/wmotorhomeThis press release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Investors should review the risks and disclosures in the offering's draft. Before making an investment decision, investors should review the company’s Form C for a complete description of its business and offering.

