GWM Unveils Global Technology Investment White Paper at CES 2026, Anchoring 'User Value' as the Core of Innovation

CHINA, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 6 (US time), GWM made a significant debut at the 2026 Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) by releasing its Global Technology Investment White Paper. The document systematically elaborates the core of the "Technology GWM" strategy: the ultimate goal of all technological investments is to reshape the relationship between humans and vehicles, creating profound user value.

From "Efficiency First" to "Relationship First": A Paradigm Shift in Technology Investment

The technological race in the automotive industry has long focused on performance metrics. The concept proposed by GWM at CES marks a fundamental shift: from pursuing the absolute efficiency of machines to building machines that understand and care for people. Nicole Wu, CTO of GWM, raised a fundamental question in her speech: "Can a car have a soul? Can it understand you and perceive your needs?" The Global Technology Investment White Paper provides the answer: through systematic, user-centric investments in technological architecture, cars will evolve into partners that listen, learn, and empathize.

To realize this vision, GWM has made systematic foundational investments. Its next-generation Electronic and Electrical Architecture (EEA) 4.0 serves as the "nervous system" of smart vehicles, featuring a "central computing + zonal control" design that breaks down functional barriers and enables global perception and millisecond-level coordination. The large model-driven AIOS acts as the "brain," achieving end-to-end AI capability integration. Built upon this foundation, the ASL marks the deepening of intelligence into interactive experiences. "From this moment on, human-machine interaction is evolving. You no longer need to adapt to the car; instead, the car proactively adapts to you," said Nicole Wu.

Hi4: One Technology, Infinite Scenarios, Addressing Core Global Needs

The essence of Hi4 lies in its profound understanding and intelligent integration of power sources. "Electric motors respond swiftly with instant power, while engines offer endurance and lasting stamina. Hi4 combines them to achieve faster starts, lower fuel consumption, stronger power, and longer range," explained Nicole Wu. Based on this, GWM has developed three differentiated systems: Hi4, tailored for urban SUVs to achieve energy efficiency balance for daily commutes; Hi4-Z, enhanced for weekend adventures with improved off-road capability and economy; and Hi4-T, designed for hardcore off-roading, providing professional-grade reliable four-wheel-drive performance.

Among these, Hi4-Z stands out for its ingenuity, inspired by the 2,300-year-old Chinese Dujiangyan irrigation system. "The design of Dujiangyan is not about fighting against nature but following the flow of water," shared Nicole Wu. The power-split system of Hi4-Z functions like Dujiangyan's "Fish Mouth," intelligently dividing the engine's energy flow into two paths: one directly drives the wheels for efficiency, while the other drives a generator on demand to achieve powerful electric four-wheel drive or energy storage. This intelligent distribution enables the vehicle to unleash continuous strong power with 0-100 km/h acceleration in the 4-second range when needed, while maintaining extreme efficiency during cruising, resolving the conflict between performance and energy consumption.

Furthermore, AI deeply empowers Hi4. By integrating navigation data, learning user habits, and continuously reinforcing learning in cloud-based digital twin models, the Hi4 system can achieve optimal energy consumption planning before trips and millisecond-level precise control during driving. This AI-powered Intelligent Energy Management System can reduce fuel consumption by up to 15%, balancing strong power with green mobility.

Technology Implementation and Global Ecosystem: From Product Globalization to System Globalization

At the CES booth, multiple models equipped with Hi4 technology became the center of attention, concretely showcasing the tangible outcomes of technology investments: the all-new GWM TANK 500 Hi4-T, balancing hardcore off-roading with zero-carbon urban mobility; the GWM WEY G9, designed for efficient family travel; and the GWM WEY 07, the first model equipped with the VLA large model. These products not only reflect GWM's "All Scenarios, All Powertrains" product layout strategy but also demonstrate the solid progress of its "globalization" strategy.

GWM's globalization goes far beyond product exports. Nicole Wu emphasized in her speech: "We are practicing technology globalization and ecosystem globalization. 'Technology GWM' is not just a label; it is our action to share value and create the future with global partners." By continuously hosting Tech Day technology roadshows worldwide, GWM has brought core technologies like Hi4 to regions including Eurasia, the Asia-Pacific, Australia, the Middle East, and Latin America, engaging in deep dialogue with global users, media, and investors.

More importantly, GWM's globalization involves the integrated ecosystem of "R&D, production, sales, and service." Supported by a global R&D system, stringent manufacturing standards ensure globally reliable product quality, while localized sales and service networks bring the brand closer to users, ensuring that every user can find the most suitable GWM product for their lifestyle. Whether it's efficient urban commuting, exploratory weekend journeys, or professional off-road challenges, GWM's modular, intelligent, and globalized technology system ensures that "there is always a product for you."

Investing in the Future: Creating Sustainable Mobility Value

"Rather than chasing 'trends,' we prefer to cultivate 'fertile ground,'" concluded Nicole Wu. "Stages may change, and industries may evolve, but our commitment to technology remains uncompromising." Through the Global Technology Investment White Paper, GWM conveys a steadfast belief in long-termism: through continuous, systematic, and user-centric technology investments, technology will truly become a reliable partner empowering human freedom and expanding the boundaries of life.

The ultimate mission of "Technology GWM" is to build a smarter, more sustainable, and more user-understanding global mobility future on this foundation. The showcase at CES is not only a feast of technology but also a solemn declaration of value, responsibility, and vision presented to the world by GWM as a global hi-tech mobility enterprise.

