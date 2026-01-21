Ayodya Resort Bali Partners with Diversey Indonesia to Launch PlasticShreds CSR Initiative.

The partnership launches PlasticShreds, engaging guests in ocean conservation and reinforcing sustainable tourism practices

At Ayodya Resort Bali, sustainability is our responsibility. Through our partnership with Diversey and PlasticShreds, we are taking real action to protect Bali’s oceans and future generations.” — Vineet Mahajan, General Manager of Ayodya Resort Bali, shared

BALI, NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartfelt commitment to preserving Bali’s breathtaking natural beauty and safeguarding its marine ecosystems, Ayodya Resort Bali , a leading family-friendly beachfront resort, proudly announces a transformative partnership with Diversey Indonesia , a Solenis company. Together, they are launching PlasticShreds, a groundbreaking sustainability initiative that addresses the urgent plastic pollution crisis while inviting resort guests, staff, and the local community to take part in protecting Bali’s environment and supporting eco-friendly tourism in Indonesia.At the heart of the resort’s pristine beachfront, a dedicated single-use plastic collection point now stands as a beacon of responsibility. Guests and visitors are encouraged to responsibly dispose of plastic bottles, containers, and packaging—items that, if left unmanaged, threaten Bali’s coral reefs and vibrant marine life, which are vital to the island’s eco-tourism.PlasticShreds transforms discarded single-use plastics into durable, eco-friendly materials such as gravel, building blocks, and home décor. By giving new life to what was once waste, PlasticShreds demonstrates the circular economy in action—turning pollution into possibility and supporting sustainable waste management in Bali.The scale of Bali’s plastic pollution remains alarming. Indonesia is the world’s second-largest contributor to ocean plastic waste, generating an estimated 3.2 million tons annually, with a significant portion comprising single-use plastics that end up in waterways and oceans (World Bank, 2023). In Bali alone, approximately 480,000 tons of single-use plastic waste are produced each year (UNEP, 2021), endangering marine biodiversity, threatening tourism, and affecting local livelihoods dependent on healthy ecosystems.Vineet Mahajan, General Manager of Ayodya Resort Bali, shared,"At Ayodya Resort Bali, we see ourselves as more than a destination—we are custodians of this island’s soul. Our partnership with Diversey and the launch of PlasticShreds reflect our deep respect for Bali’s environment and culture. Every bottle collected is a step toward healing our oceans and ensuring a thriving future for Bali’s families, children, and every living creature that calls this paradise home. At Ayodya, we believe in sustainable solutions; this is why we have also eliminated all single-use plastics from the resort, including water bottles, in-room amenities, and more."Echoing this, Deepak Sahni, Marketing & GSA Director – Southeast Asia, Diversey – A Solenis Company, said,"Sustainability is a shared journey. Through PlasticShreds, we are proud to work alongside Ayodya Resort Bali to transform how single-use plastics are viewed and managed in tourism hubs. This initiative is more than recycling—it is an act of hope and restoration, turning the tide on pollution and inspiring communities to care deeply for their environment."By embedding this CSR initiative into its daily operations, Ayodya Resort Bali reinforces its leadership as one of Bali’s most responsible and family-friendly resorts. The beachfront collection point not only reduces harmful waste but also serves as an educational touchpoint, engaging guests in Bali’s broader story of environmental preservation, responsible tourism, and cultural respect.Guests staying at Ayodya Resort Bali can now participate directly in Bali’s fight against plastic pollution—making every moment of their holiday a conscious act of care. This initiative gives travelers the opportunity to give back to the island, ensuring their memories are forever tied to Bali’s preservation and the wellbeing of future generations.About Ayodya Resort BaliAyodya Resort Bali is a renowned five-star beachfront family resort located in the heart of Nusa Dua, offering an authentic blend of Balinese culture, world-class hospitality, and family-friendly experiences. Nestled within lush tropical gardens and overlooking a pristine stretch of beach, the resort provides a perfect balance of relaxation, recreation, and cultural discovery.With spacious accommodations, award-winning dining venues, and a wide range of leisure activities, Ayodya is celebrated as one of Bali’s leading destinations for families, honeymooners, and groups alike. Its deep commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship is reflected in eco-conscious initiatives, the elimination of single-use plastics, and active community engagement programs.About SolenisSolenis is a leading global provider of water and hygiene solutions. Its portfolio includes water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives, cleaners, disinfectants, and advanced monitoring and delivery systems. These technologies help customers improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect assets, minimize environmental impact, and create safer, cleaner environments. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Solenis operates 70 manufacturing facilities worldwide and employs over 16,500 professionals in 130 countries. The company is a 2025 Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree.For more information, visit www.solenis.com or follow Solenis on social media.About Diversey Indonesia – A Solenis CompanyDiversey, a Solenis company, provides cleaning, hygiene, and infection-prevention solutions for hospitality, food service, healthcare, beverage, and food production industries. Its advanced chemicals, digital technologies, and value-added services enable customers to build a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable world.

