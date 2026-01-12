Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Home to the Best Neurosurgeon in Guntur, Wins Multiple Honours at Times ICONs of Healthcare 2026

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives the Times ICONs of Healthcare 2026 award from Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav in Vijayawada. Dr. Amit Kumar Thotakura receives the Times ICONs of Healthcare 2026 Best Neurosurgeon Award in Vijayawada. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla at the Times ICONs of Healthcare 2026 awards event held in Vijayawada. Dr. Amit Kumar Thotakura at the Times ICONs of Healthcare 2026 awards event held in Vijayawada. Invitation for the Times ICONs of Healthcare 2026 awards ceremony to be held in Vijayawada.

Dr Rao’s Hospital won multiple honours at Times ICONs of Healthcare 2026, with awards for Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla and Dr Amit Kumar Thotakura in neurosurgery.

This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to ethical, evidence-based neurosurgical care and improving access to advanced brain and spine treatment” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Home to the Best Neurosurgeon in Guntur , Wins Multiple Honours at Times ICONs of Healthcare 2026Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh – January 11, 2026:Reinforcing its leadership in advanced neurosciences and tertiary healthcare, Dr. Rao’s Hospital, widely regarded as home to the best neurosurgeon in Guntur, emerged as a major winner at the prestigious Times ICONs of Healthcare 2026 awards.The ceremony, organised by The Times of India in association with MSN Realty, was held at Taj Vivanta Vijayawada and recognised excellence in clinical outcomes, innovation, leadership, and patient impact across Andhra Pradesh following an independent evaluation process.Two senior neurosurgeons from Dr. Rao’s Hospital were honoured, underscoring the institution’s standing as a centre for the best neurosurgeon in Guntur, the best neurologist in Guntur , and the best spine surgeon in Guntur Triple State-Level Recognition for Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, was conferred with three of the highest honours at the event:Best Neurosurgeon of Andhra PradeshBest Spine Surgeon of Andhra PradeshBest Endovascular Neurosurgeon of Andhra PradeshThe awards were presented by Satya Kumar Yadav, Hon’ble Minister for Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, who attended the event as Chief Guest.Dr. Rao’s rare triple recognition reflects his pioneering role in advancing minimally invasive brain surgery, complex spine procedures, and endovascular neurosurgery in the region. His work has been instrumental in making globally benchmarked neurological care accessible within Andhra Pradesh, significantly reducing the need for patients to travel to metropolitan cities or abroad.Accepting the honours, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla said,“These awards represent the collective effort of our entire team at Dr. Rao’s Hospital. Our mission has always been to deliver ethical, evidence-based, and globally benchmarked neurological care. We remain focused on advancing minimally invasive and endovascular techniques that improve outcomes while reducing recovery time for patients.”Best Neurosurgeon Award for Dr. Amit Kumar ThotakuraAdding to the institution’s achievements, Dr. Amit Kumar Thotakura, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at Dr. Rao’s Hospital, received the Best Neurosurgeon Award at the Times ICONs of Healthcare 2026.Dr. Thotakura was recognised for his expertise in cranial and spinal neurosurgery, consistent surgical outcomes, and commitment to patient-centred care. His recognition alongside Dr. Rao highlights the depth of neurosurgical expertise within the hospital and its emphasis on teamwork, mentorship, and subspecialty-driven practice.The recognition of two neurosurgeons from the same institution at a single edition of the awards reflects Dr. Rao’s Hospital’s strong clinical ecosystem and leadership in advanced neurosciences.Celebrating Healthcare Leadership in Andhra PradeshThe Times ICONs of Healthcare awards honour hospitals and clinicians who demonstrate excellence in outcomes, innovation, ethical practice, and community impact. The Vijayawada edition brought together healthcare leaders, policymakers, and medical professionals, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s growing prominence as a destination for tertiary and quaternary care.Addressing the gathering, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav emphasised the importance of recognising institutions and clinicians who elevate healthcare standards and contribute to the state’s long-term healthcare vision.Strengthening Access to Advanced Brain and Spine CareBased in Guntur, Dr. Rao’s Hospital treats patients from across Andhra Pradesh, India, and overseas, handling a high volume of complex brain, spine, and cerebrovascular cases annually. The hospital continues to play a key role in positioning Andhra Pradesh as a destination for advanced neurosurgical care and medical tourism.Patients and peers alike recognise the institution as home to the best neurosurgeon in Guntur, the best neurologist in Guntur, and the best spine surgeon in Guntur, supported by advanced infrastructure and a multidisciplinary approach.Biography: Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a leading neurosurgeon and the Founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, one of the most advanced neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery hospitals in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The hospital is among the first independent state-of-the-art facilities in Andhra Pradesh and India dedicated exclusively to comprehensive brain, spine, and nerve care.Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla completed his MBBS from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, in 2002, followed by his specialization in Neurosurgery from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, in 2013. In 2014, he completed a Fellowship in Skull Base and Epilepsy Surgery in Hyderabad.He subsequently underwent extensive advanced training in the United States across multiple subspecialties, including minimally invasive skull base surgery in Ohio; pediatric neurosurgery in Colorado and Ohio; neuro-oncology; functional and stereotactic radiosurgery in Virginia; and endovascular and cerebrovascular neurosurgery in Virginia.Dr. Rao’s clinical interests span complex brain tumors, skull base lesions, epilepsy surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, advanced spine surgery, stroke intervention, and endovascular neurosurgical procedures. Through Dr. Rao’s Hospital, he has been instrumental in bringing global standards of neurosciences care to Andhra Pradesh.About Dr. Rao’s HospitalDr. Rao’s Hospital is a dedicated centre for neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, and endovascular care located in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Founded by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, the hospital combines advanced technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and compassionate care to deliver world-class outcomes in brain and spine disorders.Media Contact:Dr. Rao’s Hospital – Neurosciences & Spine Care📧 Email: info@drraoshospitals.com🌐 Website: https://drraoshospitals.com

