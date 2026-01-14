GMS Online Is Officially Live — Redefining How the Automotive Industry Hires

GMS Online

GMS Online is an automotive-only hiring platform founded by Lauren Bartmanis, connecting verified talent and recruiters faster without job boards or agencies.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMS Online, a next-generation recruitment platform built exclusively for the automotive industry, is officially live — and it’s already challenging the outdated systems recruiters have been forced to rely on for years.

Founded by Lauren Bartmanis, GMS Online was created to solve one core problem:

the best automotive talent is not scrolling job boards.

They’re employed.

They’re experienced.

And they’re invisible to traditional recruitment methods.

GMS Online flips the model.

Instead of waiting for CVs to come in, recruiters gain direct access to verified, role-specific automotive professionals — from technicians and service advisors to sales leaders, managers, and specialists — all in one focused ecosystem.

A Platform Built for How Hiring Actually Works

GMS Online is not another job board.

It’s a precision recruitment platform designed for speed, clarity, and control:

Verified candidate profiles built around real automotive skills

Advanced search and filtering aligned to actual dealership and OEM roles

Direct recruiter-to-candidate communication without noise or spam

Faster time-to-hire with fewer intermediaries

Reduced dependency on agencies and inflated placement fees

“This platform was built because the industry deserves better,” said founder Lauren Bartmanis.

“Recruiters need access, not volume. Candidates need visibility, not rejection emails. GMS Online creates a smarter middle ground where both sides win.”

Why This Matters Now

The automotive sector is under pressure:

Talent shortages are growing

Hiring costs are rising

Time-to-hire is slowing operations

GMS Online addresses these challenges head-on by giving hiring teams proactive tools — not passive listings — and by giving candidates a way to be discovered based on what they can actually do, not how well they keyword-optimize a CV.

Now Live — Early Access Open

GMS Online is now live and onboarding recruiters and candidates globally, starting with key automotive markets across the Middle East.

Early adopters gain first-mover advantage in a platform built to become the default talent layer for the automotive industry.

The future of automotive hiring isn’t louder.

It’s smarter.

And it’s live now.

About GMS Online

GMS Online is a specialized recruitment platform built exclusively for the automotive industry. Designed to connect verified talent with verified employers, the platform replaces outdated job-board models with proactive discovery, direct communication, and faster hiring outcomes.

