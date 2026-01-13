The Art of Whiskey Returns to Super Bowl Week in San Francisco

Elevate your football experience with premium whiskey Guests and celebs from 2025 in New Oeleans Art of Whiskey 2024 in Las Vegas

Celebrities and guests mingle side by side as palates are educated with whiskey and food, while enjoying local art and live music and a cigar lounge

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – After two years of sold out success in New Orleans and Las Vegas, The Art of Whiskey returns for its third installment—this time in the heart of San Francisco for Super Bowl LX

Taking place Thursday, February 5, just days before the Big Game, The Art of Whiskey is a premier tasting festival that brings together a global collection of exceptional whiskies, from storied Scotch distilleries to innovative American craft producers. Guests will mingle with master distillers, expert blenders, and top brand ambassadors, sampling a curated lineup of rare and award-winning spirits.

Set within the newly unveiled Foreign Lens Independent Cinema — a refined cultural haven in the heart of San Francisco’s vibrant SoMa district — this elegant and energetic affair promises the following experiences:

* Whisky and Spirits: Up to 100 exquisite whiskies and spirits from global renowned distilleries. The following is a partial list: GlenAllachie, Kilchoman, Filey Bay, Isle of Raasay, Lochlea, M&H, Indri, Ohishi, Pokeno, Hakata, Lemon Hart, Lochlea, Nc'Nean, The Herb Garden, Arran, Lagg, Dingle, Hirsch, Old Potrero, Nikka, Bushmill's, Tin Cup, Pendleton, Seven Seals, Glenfiddich, Balvenie, Tullamore D.E.W, Old Hillside, Sausalito Liquor, and many more.

* Live Jazz Performances provide by Red Cat Jazz Preservation Society Inc.

* A Premium Cigar Lounge sponsored by Bellmaachi Cigar

* Guided Cigar & Whiskey Pairing Masterclass

* Gourmet Bites & Engaging Whiskey Pairings

* Celebrity Attendees: "The Art of Whiskey" is not just about exceptional libations; it's also a gathering of stars. Check ticking link for growing list of RSVP’d celebrities.

“The Art of Whiskey is where craftsmanship meets culture,” says event co-founder Douglas Smith of Whiskey Education Foundation. “This isn’t just another tasting—it’s an experience. Whether you're a seasoned collector or just curious, the Art of Whiskey offers something unforgettable.”

With a guest list that draws celebrities, professional athletes, influential business leaders, and passionate whisky fans, this is one of the most anticipated events of Super Bowl Week.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Time: 7:00pm to 11:00pm

Location: 460 9th St, San Francisco, CA

Tickets: Available at https://Artofwhiskey2026.eventbrite.com

For media credentials and Sponsorship information:

Douglas Smith doug@whiskyedu.org 408-799-6242

Limited tickets available. Must be 21+ to attend.

About “The Art of Whiskey”: The Art of Whiskey is an annual Whisky and Cigar Festival held during Super Bowl week. Co-founded by Sean Star and Whiskey EDU. With a wide selection of whiskies, cigars, masterclasses, celebrity attendees, and gourmet pairings, it offers an unmatched experience for whisky and cigar enthusiasts. Learn more at https://whiskyedu.org/artofwhisky/

Art of Whiskey Super Bowl 2025 recap

