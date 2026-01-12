Macao Chinese Orchestra presents the concert “Dawn Breaks” on Friday (16 January) embracing the dawn with a repertoire of new and classic Chinese music

MACAU, January 12 - The Macao Chinese Orchestra will present the first concert “Dawn Breaks” on 16 January (Friday), at 7:45pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium. Themed around the break of day that symbolises hope and new beginnings, the concert “Dawn Breaks” will lead the audience to embark on a thrilling artistic journey and embrace the dawn through a repertoire of new and classic Chinese music.

Under the baton of emerging conductor Liao Yuan-Yu, the Resident Conductor of the Macao Chinese Orchestra, the concert features renowned bamboo flutist Hou Guangyu to perform the flute concerto “Bamboo Reverie” with the Orchestra. Through the rich layers of the flute notes, the work depicts the myriad forms of bamboo and presents an artistic realm that blends reality and illusion as the melody flows. Hou Guangyu is a leading figure of contemporary art of the bamboo flute and is proficient in a wide range of instruments, including the flute, xun, xiao and the 11-hole xindi. He previously served as the principal flutist of the China Broadcasting Chinese Orchestra in Beijing, and performed around the world.

In addition, the Principal of the Orchestra’s ruan section Lin Jie will perform “Ode to the Sun” with the Orchestra, showcasing the dual aspects of the sun’s light and warmth, and bringing out the power of joy and encouragement. The Orchestra will also present a number of featured pieces, including “Formation Break: Contempo”, a new folk musical piece that reconstructs traditional melodies with contemporary musical language; “Aspirations” that symbolises a bright future; and the Orchestra’s commissioned work “Macau Impressions” that portrays the city’s cultural landscape through music.

The concert “Dawn Breaks”, part of the programmes of the Macao Chinese Orchestra 2025–26 Concert Season, is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, coordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and supported by the Bank of China Macau Branch. The concert will last approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including one interval. Tickets are priced at MOP200 and MOP150, and are now available through the Macau Ticketing Network. Music aficionados can enjoy a 50% discount on tickets with the “Discover New Chinese Music” package offer. 24-hour hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.