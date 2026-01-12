The KA Consulting Group Brings Exclusive CEO Parlour Event to London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the need for meaningful visibility and reputation increases for the world’s most influential business leaders, The KA Consulting Group will host its second CEO Parlour in London from January 26 to 29, 2026, following a successful inaugural edition in New York City.The CEO Parlour is a private, invitation-only forum created for CEOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Philanthro-Capitalists, and Executive Chairpersons of mid-to-large organizations who are navigating increased visibility, reputational exposure, and long-term legacy considerations.Rather than a traditional conference or panel, the Parlour operates as a confidential working environment where senior leaders can step away from public noise to think strategically about how visibility impacts enterprise value, stakeholder trust, and their future influence.Following the New York edition, which convened well-recognized, influential CEOs across finance, infrastructure, technology, and consumer sectors, the London CEO Parlour extends the series into Europe, reflecting growing demand for discreet and high-level guidance on executive visibility and leadership positioning.The London edition will take place across select private locations in the city and will accommodate a limited number of one-on-one sessions with participants. Attendance is by invitation or referral only.“London sits at the intersection of global relations and infrastructure,” said Kimberly Afonso , CEO and Founder of The KA Consulting Group.“It’s an ideal setting for CEOs, Founders, and Philanthro-Capitalists who are looking to expand their influence and develop a plan for their visibility. The CEO Parlour creates the space to step back, reflect, and move forward to the next phase of their professional legacy.”To request an invitation, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.