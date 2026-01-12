Vidac Pharma Receives Notice of Issuance from USPTO for One of Its Core Patents

Vidac pharma Holding Plc (Xtra:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. (XETRA: T9G | ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619 | WKN: A3DTUQ) announces that it has received a Notice of Issuance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for one of its core patents. The granted patent provides protection for a broad range of applications related to the development of molecules that modulate the interaction of hexokinase 2 (HK2) with mitochondria.The Notice of Issuance was received on January 8 2026. The patent will be published as granted on January 20 by the USPTO.In addition, the Company has filed continuation-in-part applications based on the same fundamental mechanism identified by its research group, with the objective of further developing and expanding its intellectual property portfolio.Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vidac Pharma, stated:“This patent issuance represents an important milestone for Vidac Pharma. It strengthens the protection of our novel small chemical entities targeting HK2–mitochondrial interactions. Depending on jurisdiction, the patent provides protection for up to 20 years from the filing date, with the possibility of extensions where applicable. An increasing body of scientific literature highlights the role of mitochondrial function in cellular metabolism, including in the field of oncology.”Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to the Company at the time of publication and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, developments in research and development activities, regulatory requirements, intellectual property proceedings, and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.About Vidac PharmaVidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines to help people suffering from a range of oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. Vidac develops first-in-class anti-cancer drugs by modifying the hyper-glycolytic tumor microenvironment, targeting the overexpression and mislocalization of the Hexokinase-2 metabolic checkpoint (HK2) in cancer cells to renormalize the tumor microenvironment and selectively provoke programmed cell death without affecting surrounding normal tissue.VDA-1102, Vidac Pharma’s first drug candidate, has demonstrated effectiveness against advanced actinic keratosis (AK), while interim Phase 2 results in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) have shown promising clinical benefit in humans.Important InformationThe information in this press release does not constitute a public offer to sell or a solicitation to submit an offer to buy or subscribe to shares of Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc but is for informational purposes only. This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, and future prospects.Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

