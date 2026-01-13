Clientshare announces strong 2025 performance & strategic transition to AI-led model for CX platform

Clientshare Pulse - the world-leading Business Reviews platform

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientshare, the leading B2B SaaS platform for Customer Experience (CX) and Business Reviews, has announced a successful 2025 marked by significant growth, global expansion, and a strategic transition toward an AI-led CX model.

A year of transformation and growth, 2025 was pivotal for Clientshare as the company re-architected its technology stack to unlock the potential of AI in delivering smarter, more predictive customer experience solutions. This transition sets the foundation for an AI-led model for their QBR platform, Pulse, that will redefine how businesses conduct reviews and strengthen client relationships.

Clientshare continued its global expansion, achieving strong growth in North America and Asia Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, and India. The company also doubled the size of its engineering team in London under the leadership of CTO Matt Childs, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and product excellence.

In November, Clientshare hosted its annual CX Awards in London, celebrating outstanding achievements in customer experience. Winners included industry leaders such as Compass Group, Xerox and Yusen Logistics, highlighting the growing importance of CX in driving business success in large enterprises.

James Ward, CEO of Clientshare, commented:

"We look back on 2025 as a significant year of transition. We continued to grow in North America and Asia Pacific, we overhauled our technology stack to unlock the potential of AI and, looking ahead to 2026, we forecast a year of profitable growth while continuing to help our customers retain and grow contracts."

About Clientshare:

Used by more than 1-in-2 of the FTSE 100, Clientshare helps suppliers in Logistics, BPO, FM, Contract Catering and IT to improve retention and grow accounts through next generation business reviews. The platform gives businesses the tools to build high quality and consistent business reviews, deliver them to the right stakeholders, measure their effectiveness and NPS and act on customer feedback, within their AI-powered platform. Customers, including CEVA, Compass Group, SEKO, OCS, CBRE and ISS, use Clientshare to manage client reviews, uncover accounts at risk and identify growth opportunities.

