Hub Affiliations Acquires Sbostats’ Assets and Strengthens Its Ecosystem for Responsible Betting

NAPOLI, ITALY, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hub Affiliations announces the acquisition of the assets of Sbostats , a company specialized in statistical services and education applied to sports betting.The transaction involves the integration of Sbostats’ data analysis activities and training programs and represents a further step in Hub Affiliations’ growth path toward a model increasingly focused on awareness, responsibility, and user experience quality.This acquisition is part of a clear strategic vision: contributing to the spread of a more evolved betting culture, far from unrealistic promises and centered on information, preparation, and the responsible use of digital tools.A Shared Vision: Information, Education, and ResponsibilityAt the core of the transaction lies a strong alignment of values between Hub Affiliations and Sbostats.As explained by Luca Camossi, founder of Sbostats: “From the very beginning, our mission has been to promote greater awareness through statistics and education. We have never promised easy results or life-changing outcomes; instead, we have always focused on user experience, convinced that a more informed and prepared individual can engage with this industry in a more balanced and fulfilling way.”“At Hub Affiliations, I found the same values: people at the center, responsibility, and genuine attention to the impact of what we communicate. It is from this shared vision that this transaction was born.”Strategic Value for the Hub Affiliations EcosystemThe integration of Sbostats’ assets strengthens the Hub Affiliations ecosystem by expanding its offering of tools dedicated to analysis, education, and data understanding—elements that are increasingly central in a rapidly evolving industry.Francesco Maddalena, CEO of Hub Affiliations, commented: “This acquisition represents a natural step in Hub Affiliations’ growth journey. We believe that the future of betting and gaming lies in the quality of information, education, and a responsible approach toward users.”“Integrating Sbostats’ expertise and assets means reinforcing our commitment to building an ecosystem where technology and content are not ends in themselves, but tools to create real value, trust, and long-term sustainability.”Hub Affiliations–Sbostats: A Benchmark for Responsible BettingWith this transaction, Hub Affiliations strengthens its ambition to become a reference point in Italy and beyond for a betting model that places people, experience, and data culture at its core.An industry that has undergone profound changes over the past 15–20 years will continue to evolve, requiring ever greater levels of expertise, transparency, and responsibility.The integration of Sbostats’ assets therefore reinforces a long-term vision: building a solid, credible ecosystem oriented toward conscious growth, where information serves as a tool for protection rather than illusion.📍 Hub AffiliationsHub Affiliations is an international network active in digital performance and affiliate marketing, with a strong focus on innovation, responsibility, and user protection.Through technology, content, and data culture, it promotes sustainable growth models in the betting and gaming industry.📧 marco.torretta@hubaffiliations.com📊 SbostatsSbostats is a platform specialized in statistical analysis and education applied to sports betting, founded with the aim of fostering greater awareness in the relationship between users and gambling.Through analytical tools and training programs, Sbostats has promoted an approach based on information, responsibility, and user experience quality, contributing over the years to the development of a more mature and sustainable betting culture.

