Brownsville CBP officers seize more than $551K in cocaine at Gateway Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Gateway International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine with an approximate value of more than $551,000 hidden within a 2008 Chevrolet.

“As this seizure clearly illustrates, our frontline CBP officers work with diligence as they perform their duties and their efforts led to this significant narcotics interception,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “Enforcement actions like these help keep our communities safe.”

The seizure took place on Jan. 8 at the Gateway International Bridge when a 29-year-old female Mexican citizen applied for entry into the United States in a 2008 Chevrolet. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary inspection for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 41.27 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is $551,041.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle and turned the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents who initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.