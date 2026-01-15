Cybersecurity Expert Dr. Sharon L. Burton Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the digital world grows ever more intricate, Dr. Sharon L. Burton is an internationally recognized and cited Cybersecurity Professor, researcher, and thought leader, inspiring professionals and students alike to meet the challenges of our Internet infused era head-on. She prepares the next generation of digital defenders while empowering everyday citizens to stay safe online.

With her extensive expertise spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity leadership, and change management, Dr. Burton’s career demonstrates the critical significance of staying agile and informed in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.

A passionate advocate for education and continuous self-improvement, Dr. Burton believes that true preparedness begins with knowledge, and she’s dedicated her career to equipping others to navigate the shifting terrain of cyber threats and technological advancements. “Technology constantly evolves”, explains Dr. Burton. “It forces you to think deeply and stay engaged with new developments. I’m someone who thrives on seeing how things change and ensuring others are ready for what’s next.”

Dr. Burton’s journey is marked by academic excellence and a drive to bridge the gap between theory and practice. With a PhD in Cybersecurity Leadership from Capitol Technology University, a Doctorate in Quality Systems Management, dual MBAs (Management and HR Management), and a BS in Criminology, she brings an interdisciplinary approach to her work. Her certifications, including Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Project Management Professional (PMP), Master Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, and several AI-focused credentials, demonstrate a commitment to mastering today’s most vital skill sets.

As a professor in the College of Aviation, Dr. Burton guides future leaders to think critically about digital safety and risk. She also extends her expertise beyond the classroom, serving as a researcher and mentor for those seeking to understand the nuances of cybersecurity frameworks and AI-driven innovation. Her work supports not just academic discovery, but also practical solutions to challenges faced by industry, government, and individuals.

Dr. Burton is particularly vocal about the evolving nature of Internet security and cybercrime, especially phenomena like ‘pig butchering’ scams, which have cost victims billions. She emphasizes the significance of awareness and vigilance, noting that the convenience and anonymity of on line spaces have led to new vulnerabilities. “People often assume that what happens on the Internet is invisible. But, just as in public, our actions on line have real world consequences. Education and preparation are the front lines of protection.”

Her expertise extends to complex topics such as the intersection of regulation, personal responsibility, and the global digital economy. Dr. Burton recognizes the challenges posed by limited regulation around emerging technologies such as AI, while also underscoring the vital role of citizen engagement: “We can’t expect change to happen in a vacuum. Raising our voices, staying informed, and demanding accountability are key, both from ourselves and from the systems we rely upon.”

Through decades of teaching, consulting, and research, Dr. Burton has become a trusted resource for navigating the fast-changing world of cybersecurity and AI. Her advice is as pragmatic as it is encouraging: seek out education, ask questions about new technologies, and treat digital self-defense with the same seriousness we bring to physical safety.

A strong proponent of empowerment through education, Dr. Burton advocates for continuous skill-building for industry leaders, students, and everyday citizens alike. She encourages learners to take advantage of data privacy courses at community centers and colleges, to ask detailed questions about the cyber features of everyday appliances, and to embrace change as an opportunity for growth rather than a source of anxiety.

While she acknowledges the frustrations many feel about privacy, data breaches, and the role of major tech companies, Dr. Burton’s message is ultimately positive: “We are living in an era of constant change. Instead of resisting it, we can choose to be proactive by protecting ourselves, learning new things, and using our voices to shape the future we want.”

Dr. Burton’s story is also an allegory to the power of mentorship and community. Inspired by the extraordinary women in her life (educators, community leaders, and family members who prized resilience and lifelong learning), she brings these same values to her students and colleagues, encouraging all to move forward with curiosity, courage, and an eye on the future.

With expertise in areas ranging from artificial intelligence and cyber crime to strategic leadership and diversity, Dr. Sharon L. Burton stands at the forefront of today’s digital transformation, reminding us that adaptability, education, and vigilance are our strongest tools in this complex world.

Close Up Radio recently featured Sharon L. Burton, PhD, Cybersecurity Expert and Organizational Change Management Strategist, in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday January 9th at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-cybersecurity-expert-and/id1785721253?i=1000744753975

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-cybersecurity-expert-316810483/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6bIRhb6KAxNkI8ncb97lhg

For more information about Sharon L. Burton, PhD please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/drsharonlburton/ and https://faculty.erau.edu/SharonL.Burton/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.