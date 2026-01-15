Richie Delao Launches No Agent List to Expand Direct Access to Real Estate

Richie Delao - Founder, No Agent List No Agent List Logo

Delao is redefining how Americans buy, sell, and participate in real estate- by giving them direct access to the information and tools once reserved for agents.

Opening doors for all Americans is my mission - because real estate should be about access and ownership, not permission or commissions.” — Richie Delao

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry long dominated by commissions, gatekeeping, and insider networks, Richie Delao is leading a national shift toward transparency and consumer control. Known for his hands-on experience and clear-eyed approach, Delao is challenging traditional real estate norms, empowering Americans to participate fully in one of the largest financial markets in the country.As the founder of No Agent List , Delao is redefining what it means to buy, sell, and access property. The platform provides direct access to off-market properties, FSBOs, distressed assets, foreclosures, tax liens, and auctions - resources that were historically reserved for agents and industry insiders. In addition, it offers proprietary tools to evaluate opportunities and build trusted teams for financing, valuation, staging, and closing, putting the control back in the hands of everyday users.Delao’s perspective comes from a deep understanding of the system. Licensed as a real estate agent in 2015, he quickly achieved record-breaking success, gaining firsthand insight into how industry practices prioritize commissions over consumer access. “What I saw wasn’t a broken system - it was one that worked exactly as designed,” Delao says. “The problem was who it worked for.” This insight became the driving force behind his mission: to open doors for Americans who had been shut out of real estate opportunities.More than a technology platform, No Agent List reflects Delao’s broader vision for the industry. He emphasizes that disruption isn’t about replacing agents - it’s about restoring balance, creating clarity, and equipping people with actionable education. His approach makes complex real estate data accessible, understandable, and relevant, enabling individuals to make confident decisions while retaining control over outcomes.Delao’s work is resonating nationwide, positioning him as a thought leader and innovator in real estate. He is proving that one person’s vision can challenge entrenched practices, democratize access to opportunity, and set a new standard for transparency in a historically opaque market.“Real estate should be about access and ownership, not permission or commissions,” Delao says. “No Agent List isn’t about cutting people out. It’s about letting people in. Opening doors for all Americans is my mission.”As the Spring 2026 launch approaches, Richie Delao is not just building a platform - he is building a movement toward consumer-controlled real estate, where knowledge is democratized, opportunity is unlocked, and Americans regain authority over one of their most significant financial decisions.

