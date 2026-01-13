Temporall Launches ‘Tempo’ to Solve the AI Value Paradox: AI Intelligence for the Enterprise

AI Behavioural Analytics

Temporall, the leader in AI Behavioural Analytics, announces Tempo, a unified AI Intelligence platform, quantifiably linking AI to tangible business outcomes.

By linking how people use AI directly to business performance data, we give leaders the certainty they need to move from experimentation to a measurable AI advantage.” — Thomas Davies, CEO, Temporall

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Temporall, the leader in AI Behavioural Analytics, today announced the launch of Tempo, a unified AI Intelligence platform designed to link workforce AI adoption directly to business outcomes. As organizations struggle with the "AI Value Paradox", where investment in AI tools fails to show a clear impact on the bottom line, Tempo provides the objective data leaders need to make informed strategic decisions.While enterprises continue to deploy tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot, Google Workspace Gemini, and ChatGPT Enterprise, the AI Value Paradox persists because there is no single way to verify if AI use is actually improving performance across different organizational groups. Tempo solves this by syncing telemetry from co-existing AI assistants, productivity suites, and HR systems into one independent data model. This transforms fragmented data into the clear AI Intelligence required to validate ROI and scale AI transformation with confidence.Thomas Davies, CEO of Temporall, commented:"The AI Value Paradox is a reality for most enterprises today: they are spending significantly on AI tools but cannot prove the return on that investment. Tempo solves this by providing a single, independent source of AI Intelligence. By linking how people use AI directly to business performance data, we give leaders the certainty they need to move from experimentation to a measurable AI advantage. We built Tempo so our customers can stop building complex data pipelines and focus on AI-enabling their organisations with clarity and confidence."Four Pillars of AI Intelligence: Tempo empowers the C-Suite to manage AI transformation across four dimensions:- AI Usage & Adoption: Rapidly diagnosing adoption levels, and identifying where and how to ramp change initiatives to drive sustained fluency.- AI Impact: Correlating AI proficiency levels, from "Power Users" to "Non-users", with actual work outcomes and organizational performance.- AI Cost Management: Pinpointing license waste by linking usage to spend, enabling data-led procurement and reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).- AI Governance: Providing auditable evidence for executive oversight and compliance with emerging frameworks like the EU AI Act.Tempo: How it WorksThe platform transforms fragmented data into a unified intelligence layer through:- Natural Language Query (NLQ): Leaders can reveal the "where, what, and why" of their AI and work data using simple conversational prompts.- Report Generator: Rapidly deliver insights that can be trusted and acted on immediately to support strategic decisions.- AI-Ready Proprietary Data Model: An independent model that unifies and normalizes disparate AI and work data sources into an auditable dataset.- Advanced Segmentation: Filter activity by role, level, tenure, and location to understand exactly how different groups are using AI.- Organizational Network Analysis (ONA): Understand how AI usage affects connectivity and collaboration across your organizational groups.The platform transforms fragmented data into a unified intelligence layer through:- Natural Language Query (NLQ): Leaders can reveal the "where, what, and why" of their AI and work data using simple conversational prompts.- Report Generator: Rapidly deliver insights that can be trusted and acted on immediately to support strategic decisions.- AI-Ready Proprietary Data Model: An independent model that unifies and normalizes disparate AI and work data sources into an auditable dataset.- Advanced Segmentation: Filter activity by role, level, tenure, and location to understand exactly how different groups are using AI.- Organizational Network Analysis (ONA): Understand how AI usage affects connectivity and collaboration across your organizational groups.The "Expert-Led" Path to ValueTemporall Services delivers Managed AI Intelligence, a comprehensive service model that provides "AI Intelligence as-a-Service" directly through the Tempo platform. We act as an extension of your team so your leaders can focus on strategic outcomes rather than data plumbing. To eliminate the technical burden and risk of building internal analytics, our engagement begins with the Tempo Jumpstart, a high-velocity, 30-day technical and strategic onboarding phase.Tempo is available from February 1st with utility-based licensing periods ranging from three to twelve months.About TemporallTemporall is the leader in AI Behavioural Analytics. Our ISO 27001 certified platform, Tempo, offers the objective data foundation necessary to drive strategic decisions for leaders investing in the AI-enabled organisation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.