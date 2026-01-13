No Agent List Secures $10 Million in Private Investment to Launch AI-Powered Platform Redefining the Real Estate Space

No Agent List Logo No Agent List - Promo Social 1 No Agent List - Promo Social 1

Spring 2026 launch delivers agent-level tools, real opportunities, and full control to buyers, sellers, and vendors

This funding validates what the market has been asking for: transparency, control, and smarter tools. We’re giving people access, clarity, and the ability to make confident decisions on their own.” — Richie Delao

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- No Agent List is a next-generation real estate technology platform built to put the power of property transactions directly into the hands of buyers, sellers, and vendors, today announced a $10 million private investment ahead of its Spring 2026 launch.The investment signals strong market confidence in No Agent List’s mission to disrupt a traditionally opaque, commission-driven industry by opening access to the same information, tools, and opportunities long reserved for agents - now available directly to the public.“This funding validates what the market has been asking for: transparency, control, and smarter tools,” said Richie Delao , Founder of No Agent List. “No Agent List is not about removing professionals - it’s about removing gatekeeping. We’re giving people access, clarity, and the ability to make confident decisions on their own terms.”A Platform Built to Deliver What the Industry WithholdsNo Agent List puts the power of real estate back where it belongs - with you. Designed for buyers, sellers, and vendors alike, the platform delivers end-to-end tools that fundamentally change how real estate transactions are navigated, even at the highest and most complex levels.Key platform deliverables include:- Direct access to real, qualified property opportunities for both personal and commercial transactions- AI-powered evaluation tools that help users assess value, opportunity, and alignment - quickly and objectively- Agent-level insights and education, presented in a clear, intuitive interface- The ability to build your own trusted team, from financing and valuation to staging, legal, and closing- A streamlined, user-first experience designed for first-time participants and seasoned professionals alike- All without unnecessary commissions, forced intermediaries, or information asymmetry. Benjamin Behrooz , Chief Marketing Officer of No Agent List, emphasized the platform’s broader mission and technological foundation: “We’re harnessing the best of AI to unlock hidden data and make sure everyone has access to the tools they need. From finding the best deals to building a supportive community, we’re creating a future where quality of life improves for all. This isn’t just about real estate - it’s about access, empowerment, and giving people the confidence to make better decisions.”What the Investment SignalsThe $10 million private investment accelerates platform development, AI innovation, and national rollout - positioning No Agent List as a trusted disruptor in the real estate technology space. The funding reflects growing demand for smarter, more transparent alternatives to legacy transaction models and reinforces No Agent List’s confidence heading into launch.About No Agent ListNo Agent List is a tech-forward real estate platform redefining access, control, and transparency in property transactions. Powered by AI and education, No Agent List delivers real opportunities, intelligent evaluation tools, and the freedom to build your own trusted team - without unnecessary commissions or gatekeeping.No Agent List: Access Granted. Real Estate Without Permission.Launching Spring 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.