Hub Foundation Charitable trust

Free School in Bangalore for Orphans

BANGALORE, INDIA, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hub Foundation Charitable Trust Appeals for Donations to Sustain Free School in Bangalore for Orphans

Hub Foundation Charitable Trust, a registered nonprofit dedicated to underprivileged children's education, urgently calls for donations to expand its flagship free school in Bangalore. Ten Academy at Byatarayanapura currently provides tuition-free education to over 50 orphans, including textbooks, uniforms, and qualified teachers in a safe environment.



With plans to introduce mid-day meals and higher-grade classes, the trust seeks community support to combat educational barriers faced by vulnerable kids. Donate to education today—every ₹500 funds books for a child, ensuring no orphan misses out on learning opportunities. Transparent 80G tax benefits apply to all contributions.



"Education is the greatest gift we can give these children," said a Hub Foundation spokesperson. "Our free school in Bangalore transforms lives, but rising costs demand public partnership. Sponsor a child for ₹32,000 annually and witness the impact through updates."



Visit https://hubfoundationtrust.org/donate/ to contribute via UPI or bank transfer. Together, build brighter futures.



About Hub Foundation Charitable Trust

Hub Foundation Charitable Trust operates Ten Academy, a free school in Bangalore for orphans, focusing on holistic development. Registered under 12A and 80G, all funds directly aid education. Learn more at https://hubfoundationtrust.org/.



Media Contact:

Hub Foundation Charitable trust

Phone: +91 97314 00891

Email: info@hubfoundationtrust.org

Website: https://hubfoundationtrust.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.