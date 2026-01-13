Yolande Boyom’s The Road to Freedom Transforms Survivor Truths into a Global Call for Action

Filmmaker, Human Rights Activist, Nurse, Social Worker: Yolande Boyom

Filmmaker, Human Rights Activist, Nurse, Social Worker: Yolande Boyom Leads Multi-National Docudrama to Reclaim Dignity for Human Trafficking Victims

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Human Trafficking Prevention Month, filmmaker Yolande Boyom has released the trailer for her film “The Road to Freedom” and launched a new campaign to complete the film. Boyom is also a nurse, social worker, human rights activist who began filming The Road to Freedom in 2009. Filming across three countries, Cameroon, Malaysia and the United States with the intention of creating a multi-national docudrama that reclaims dignity for human trafficking victims. The film is in partnership with her non-profits Lovy’s Angels Organization and B. Angels Production.The Road to Freedom is a survivor-centered film that exposes the hidden realities of human trafficking while offering hope, healing, and redemption. This work in progress is rooted in real events and survivor testimony revealing how ordinary moments, hunger, trust, lack of love, migration and survival can lead to extraordinary abuse, The Road to Freedom challenges deeply rooted myths about consent and choice. Rather than reducing victims to statistics, the film and Boyom’s non-profit organizations work to restore their humanity, honoring their pain, resilience, and courageous journey toward freedom.In June 2025, she produced The Road to Freedom, Stage Play co-directed with Billie King in Los Angeles which premiered to a sold-out 360-seat theater. The event was accompanied by a full day of human trafficking awareness, nonprofit engagement, and survivor-centered dialogue. The response confirmed one truth: Art is a solid investment that can save lives. The fundraising campaign will help her to complete the film while expanding the important work of raising awareness and the work of Lovy’s Angels Organization.Under Yolande Boyom’s leadership, B. Angels Production uses film and theater to expose injustice and awaken the public, while Lovy’s Angels Organization transforms that awareness into direct survivor support, advocacy, and community education. In doing so the film gives investors a "social ROI" directly feeding into a closed-loop support system where media creates measurable social change. Every story told and every program created remains ethical, survivor-centered, and purpose-driven. With B. Angel's production platform, this important story can reach millions, bringing light into darkness, restoring dignity, and reminding the world that freedom is still possible.The production team includes Executive Producer B.Angels Production, Ester-Rose Diaz at blest.media and Marx Boyom, along with producers Lynneise N. Joseph and Natasha Whitaker. Directed by Yolande Boyom & Jeremy Patsy, the Director of Photography is Irtaza Qadeer with First Assistant Cinematographer, Blake Mitchell.Raised in Cameroon, Yolande Boyom began her journey in film at a young age, working alongside renowned director Jean-Pierre Bekolo. Yet her true calling was not born on a film set, it was born from survival. As a young student living away from home, Yolande once found herself alone, starving, and afraid to ask for help. One night, driven by desperation and naïve hope, she went out seeking kindness. Instead, she was taken advantage of in exchange for food. That moment could have ended her future like it has for countless girls if she had not had a mother who was able to bring her home. That night changed her forever. From that moment came a promise: no girl should ever have to trade her dignity to survive.Yolande began supporting girls on the streets and telling their stories of poverty, manipulation, and silence. In 2009, she moved to Malaysia to study Film and Television, where her documentation of prostitution revealed a deeper and more disturbing truth: organized human trafficking. Refusing to remain an observer, she stepped onto the front lines, standing beside victims not only to tell their stories, but to help them escape. Determined to serve survivors more fully, Yolande later moved to the United States, where merging healing with storytelling and compassion with action.

Survivor-Centered Documentary Born from Truth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.