Youth offences and breach of bail cases on the decline

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s investments in police and legislative reform are making a difference to the community with statistics revealing offences committed by youths have dropped by more than 11 per cent.

Reports of offences committed by children under 17 went from 4836 in 2024 down to 4279 in 2025 – a decline of 11.51 per cent.

A South Australian Police focus on repeat offenders has seen a marked difference in the number of offences committed, right across categories.

Key highlights of the data from 2024 compared to 2025 include:

Acts that threaten or harass – down 24 per cent (45 down to 34)

Motor vehicle theft – down 18 per cent (389 down to 321)

Serious criminal trespass in homes – down 10 per cent (134 down to 121)

Theft from a person – down 34 per cent (223 down to 147)

The 2025 SAPOL data also shows less offences than in 2022, down from 4690, when the Labor Government inherited from the former Liberal Government a workforce in decline following budget cuts, a lack of investment in growing the police force and a workforce gifted with a real pay cut.

This latest data is in addition to South Australia having the second lowest youth offending rate in the nation behind only ACT, according to ABS statistics.

The falling youth crime data in South Australia follows the significant investment this government has made to support our police force to better protect and serve the community.

SAPOL data also shows there were 9,317 case files relating to breach of bail charges in 2025, a decrease of nearly 10 per cent from 10,344 in 2024.

We do know there are some individuals breaching bail far too many times. That’s why in this term, the Government has brought in a range of tough new bail laws, including mandatory electronic monitoring for those granted bail for violent breaches of domestic violence-related intervention orders. The Government has also passed stronger bail laws for persons suspected of state-based terror offences and child exploitation material offences.

The use of electronic monitoring in South Australia has expanded in recent years which allow offenders’ movements to be tracked 24/7. Increased use of electronic monitoring enables breaches of bail to be detected more effectively, including multiple breaches in one event.

The Government has also tasked the South Australian Law Reform Institute with undertaking a comprehensive widescale review of the Bail Act to ensure it is fit for purpose. The review is currently underway.

Additionally, through the Young Offender Plan, the Government has tightened provisions targeted at youths who repeatedly commit serious offences, to better identify and manage serious repeat young offenders. The new laws also introduce a presumption against bail for repeat young offenders when they are arrested for a serious offence.

The most recent rolling year crime statistics shows that crime continues to fall in South Australia, with property related crimes decreasing by six per cent, continuing a downward trend recorded for the past 14 reporting periods.

The falling crime statistics follow the significant investment the Government has made in law and order initiatives to better protect the South Australian community. This has included funding additional officers, improving police facilities, and modernising equipment. The State Government has committed an additional $334 million to support SA Police, boosting the force to 5,000 sworn police officers by 2031, and hiring an additional 189 Police Security Officers.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The State Government is working hard to ensure South Australia remains one of the safest places in the nation. We are pleased to see our legislative reforms and investments in law enforcement delivering a decline in crime.

These latest figures show a decline in youth offences by 11 per cent between 2024 and 2025, as well as a decline in the number of offences from 2022 when we came into Government.

Recent data also shows a nearly 10 per cent decline in breaches of bail occurrences from 2024 compared to 2025.

While it is disappointing to see there are some individuals charged with multiple breaches of bail, this is exactly why we have passed tougher laws, and have commissioned a wholesale review of the Bail Act.

We know that a small number of offenders a responsible for a disproportionate rate of crime. We also know that one incident can lead to multiple charges of breach of bail.

It is positive the rolling crime rates continue to fall, but we are not getting complacent, and we know this is cold comfort to those who are victims of crime. We are committed to doing everything we can to keep the community safe through law reforms and providing support to law enforcement to better protect the community.

Youth apprehensions data

Individuals charged with multiple breaches of bail in 2025

*SAPOL advises these figures are accurate as of 31 December 2025 but may change if suspects are later charged with historical offences.

The total figures from table 2 do not correlate with table 1 as an individuals total charges for the year are likely in some cases to span multiple case files.