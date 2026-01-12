Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4000237
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 1/11/2026 at 2153 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Willow Street, Proctor
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Aaliyah Medina
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VICTIM: Deborah Jones
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
VICTIM: Andrea Jones
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Willow Street in Proctor. Upon arrival, Troopers found a female inside the residence and took her into custody without incident. The female was identified as Aaliyah Medina (22). Medina was found to have active court ordered conditions of release to not consume alcohol, and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of her arrest. She was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. The Honorable Court issued additional court ordered conditions of release and Medina was held at Marble Valley Correctional Valley in lieu of $500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Crash Reconstruction Team
Underwater Recovery Team
Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, VT
Barracks – 802-773-9101
