Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4000237

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101





DATE/TIME: 1/11/2026 at 2153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Willow Street, Proctor

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Violation of Conditions of Release





ACCUSED: Aaliyah Medina

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT





VICTIM: Deborah Jones

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT





VICTIM: Andrea Jones

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Willow Street in Proctor. Upon arrival, Troopers found a female inside the residence and took her into custody without incident. The female was identified as Aaliyah Medina (22). Medina was found to have active court ordered conditions of release to not consume alcohol, and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of her arrest. She was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. The Honorable Court issued additional court ordered conditions of release and Medina was held at Marble Valley Correctional Valley in lieu of $500 bail.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.