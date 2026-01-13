One of Nation's Wealthiest African American Counties Gets Its First Running Specialty Store

The Haraka co-founders, Jesse and Carol Holland, with their children, Kansas State University student Rita Holland and Dematha Catholic High School senior Jesse Holland III pose in their new store, Haraka Run And Walk, in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Champion Athlete and Award-Winning Author Launch Haraka Run and Walk in Hyattsville with $200,000 National Grant

Our mission extends beyond selling shoes. We're creating a hub for community health and making fitness accessible across Prince George's County.” — Carol Holland

HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince George's County now has its first running specialty store. Haraka Run and Walk opened December 26 at 5501 Baltimore Avenue #106 in Hyattsville, filling a long-standing gap in retail services for the county's estimated 150,000 runners and walkers.

Neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland has four running specialty stores. Washington, D.C. has five. Fairfax County, Virginia, has 10. Until now, Prince George's County — home to nearly 1 million residents — had none.

"We've spent years driving to other counties to buy specialty running shoes," said co-owner Jesse Holland. "That ends now. Prince George's County deserves the same level of specialized service that our neighbors have enjoyed for years."

Haraka — meaning "speed" in Swahili — is owned by Carol and Jesse Holland, Bowie, Maryland, residents who are the inaugural recipients of the Running Industry Diversity Coalition's RUN THE BLOCK grant. The $200,000 award, along with mentorship from major brands, helped establish what is believed to be one of only a handful of Black-owned running specialty stores in the nation.

The store offers expert shoe fittings and personalized recommendations from brands including Brooks, Nike, Hoka, ASICS, Saucony, and Altra, along with accessories, apparel, and Haraka-branded merchandise.

"Running and walking are among the most accessible ways to improve health, and we're here to help our community get started," co-owner Carol Holland said.

Prince George's County faces significant health challenges, including higher rates of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease compared to surrounding areas. African Americans are underrepresented in running participation — a gap that proper retail infrastructure can help address.

Running specialty stores do more than sell shoes. They provide expert fittings that prevent injury and create welcoming spaces where new runners can get guidance without intimidation.

"When you don't see people who look like you in running stores or on race starting lines, it sends a message that this sport isn't for you," Jesse Holland said. "We're changing that narrative."

Prince George's County is one of the wealthiest majority-Black counties in the nation, yet it has been overlooked by the running industry despite having an estimated 135,000 to 230,000 African American runners and walkers.

The store's opening comes as Prince George's County continues to produce world-class running talent.

Quincy Wilson, a 17-year-old from Bowie who attends Bullis School, made history in 2024 as the youngest male track and field athlete to ever compete for the United States at the Olympics. Wilson ran the leadoff leg for Team USA's gold medal-winning 4x400-meter relay at the Paris Games. He holds the under-18 world record in the 400 meters (44.10 seconds) and has committed to run for the University of Maryland.

Wilson joins a legacy of track excellence from Prince George's County schools including Eleanor Roosevelt High School — Carol Holland's alma mater — DeMatha Catholic High School, and Bowie High School.

Carol Holland is a Prince George's County native who attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School before becoming the first Black female All-American track athlete at the U.S. Naval Academy, where she won the NCAA Division II 800-meter championship. The Naval Academy honors her legacy through the Carol Womack Holland Award for female athletes who demonstrate exceptional grit. A Navy veteran, Holland is also a licensed professional engineer.

Jesse Holland is associate director at George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs. He is the former weekend host of C-SPAN's Washington Journal and a former Associated Press reporter who covered the White House, Supreme Court, and Congress. Holland is an award-winning author whose books include "Black Men Built The Capitol" and "The Invisibles: The Untold Story of African American Slaves in the White House."

Haraka Run and Walk hosts Wednesday Weekly Walks along the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail and plans beginner-friendly programs and educational workshops in 2026, including a Martin Luther King Candlelight Vigil on January 19.

"Our mission extends beyond selling shoes," Carol Holland said. "We're creating a hub for community health and making fitness accessible across Prince George's County."

Haraka Run and Walk is located at 5501 Baltimore Avenue, Suite 106, in Hyattsville.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.