Timeshare Users Group Announces the Best-Selling and Most-Rented Timeshares in 2025

top 25 most successfully sold and rented timeshares of 2025

2025 Timeshare Resale & Rental Report: Timeshare Users Group Releases the Annual List of the Best Selling Most Rented Timeshares of the Entire Year

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the first and largest consumer advocacy platform for timeshare owners, the Timeshare Users Group (TUG) is proud to release its annual rankings of the most successfully sold and rented timeshares on its industry-leading Owner Marketplace for 2025.This trusted, owner-operated platform continues to empower timeshare owners to sell or rent their properties directly—without exorbitant upfront fees, commissions, or scams that plague the timeshare resale and rental industry.The TUG Timeshare Marketplace , run by and for timeshare owners since 1993, provides a transparent, straightforward alternative to traditional brokers and resellers. With zero commissions and no large upfront fees, 100% of the proceeds go directly to the owners. With millions of dollars directly to owners pockets year in and year out the marketplace to date has facilitated over $77 million in successful resales and rentals and includes real-time transaction data with year to year historical trends available for analysis and comparison.With reports of timeshare resale fraud surging and owners routinely targeted by promises of quick sales in exchange for large upfront payments, TUG stands out as the trusted, owner-operated solution allowing owners to avoid throwing away even more of their hard earned money.Proudly recognized as the very first timeshare website on the internet, TUG was veteran-founded and remains a family-run consumer advocacy organization for owners, by owners. For over 32 years, we have delivered unbiased, reliable advice and free 24/7 support to timeshare owners worldwide through online forums , resources, and community of tens of thousands.Whether an owner is looking to sell, rent, buy resale, or simply get honest guidance on your timeshare, TUG remains the go-to resource—proving its possible to navigate the market successfully and scam-free.

Legal Disclaimer:

