The Deepfake Summit Announced as the First Prism Project Event, Convening Fraud & Identity Leaders on AI-Driven Threats

Executive forum examining deepfakes, synthetic identity, and agentic AI to be held March 2, 2026, in Houston, co-located with the STA Identity & Payments Summit

The Deepfake Summit marks a natural evolution of The Prism Project—from research and frameworks to real-world engagement as we create our first in-person event to address AI-driven impersonation fraud” — Maxine Most, CEO, The Prism Project

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Deepfake Summit , the first official event produced by The Prism Project and Acuity Market Intelligence, will convene on March 2, 2026 in Houston, Texas. This expertly curated, highly interactive, limited-participation executive forum brings together senior leaders from financial services, fintech, payments, government, biometrics, and digital identity to confront one of the most urgent and disruptive forces shaping modern payments and identity ecosystems: AI-driven impersonation technology, including deepfakes, synthetic identities, and agentic AI. As these technologies have evolved from isolated attack vectors into coordinated, global-scale fraud operations, organizations increasingly face critical infrastructure failure points that demand new strategies, architectures, and governance models.Rooted in The Prism Project’s Resilient Trust™ framework, introduced in the 2025 Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Prism Report, The Deepfake Summit extends the research, analysis, and strategic models from The Prism Project's reports into a live, interactive setting. Co-locating the Summit with the STA Identity & Payments Summit connects identity, payments, and fraud leaders at a critical moment, enabling deeper cross-sector collaboration as AI-driven threats increasingly cut across financial infrastructure and digital trust ecosystems.Summit participants will engage in forward-looking, cross-disciplinary, dynamic conversations that will help shape the future of digital identity, including:• Direct dialogue with innovators creating the technologies, platforms, and solutions designed to detect and defend against rapidly evolving impersonation threats• Strategic discussions with industry leaders developing and deploying countermeasures to address deepfakes, synthetic identities, and agentic AI across enrollment, authentication, and recovery• Examination of emerging policy, regulatory, and standards initiatives aimed at ensuring responsible, privacy-first use of AI-driven identity technologiesThe Deepfake Summit experience is designed to:• Broaden and deepen understanding of the scale, sophistication, and systemic impact of deepfakes, synthetic identities, and agentic AI across digital ecosystems• Translate threat intelligence into action, highlighting practical, deployable countermeasures spanning identity, biometrics, fraud prevention, governance, and privacy• Equip leaders for an AI-driven future, aligning technology strategy, policy, and trust frameworks to build long-term organizational resilienceThe Summit empowers attendees with the knowledge, connections, and strategic insight required to anticipate and navigate the rapidly evolving impersonation threat landscape—while preserving privacy, compliance, and user trust.“The Deepfake Summit marks a natural evolution of The Prism Project—from research and frameworks to real-world engagement,” said Maxine Most, Founder of The Prism Project and Principal Analyst at Acuity Market Intelligence. “By co-locating with the STA Identity & Payments Summit, we are bringing identity and payments leaders together to address AI-driven impersonation threats that now span both ecosystems.”Additional details, including registration, event agenda, and sponsorship opportunities, are available at www.thedeepfakesummit.com About The Deepfake SummitThe Deepfake Summit ( www.thedeepfakesummit.com )is an executive forum focused on AI-generated fraud, including deepfakes, synthetic identities, and agentic AI. Brought to you by The Prism Project and Acuity Market Intelligence, the Summit is the first official Prism Project event and is rooted in the Resilient Trust™ framework, connecting research with real-world strategies to help organizations strengthen identity security while preserving privacy and compliance.About The Prism ProjectThe Prism Project ( www.the-prism-project.com ) is an independent research and education platform dedicated to advancing the understanding and effective deployment of digital identity ecosystems. Powered by Acuity Market Intelligence, it provides strategic frameworks, market intelligence, and actionable insight to help organizations navigate the converging challenges of identity, privacy, and AI-driven fraud with clarity and confidence.About Acuity Market IntelligenceAcuity Market Intelligence ( www.acuitymi.com ) delivers trusted forecasts, competitive analysis, and strategic guidance to technology vendors, financial institutions, governments, and enterprises worldwide, helping them anticipate market shifts, manage emerging risks, and build resilient, privacy-first identity strategies.

