MarcoPolo700 Foundation New Appointments: Chief Robotics Officer, General Counsel and Co-Chair of School Recruitment.

Joseph Zeng, Chief Robotics Officer SHUY Yao Khoon, General Counsel Kevin Sin, Co-Chair of School Recruitment

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MarcoPolo700 Foundation has today announced the appointment of Joseph Zeng as Chief Robotics Officer, SHUY Yao Khoon as its General Counsel and Kevin Sin as Co-Chair of School Recruitment.The MarcoPolo700 Foundation is appointing robotic entrepreneur Joseph Zeng as Chief Robotics Officer where he will help to bring physical AI (robotics) into the Foundation education program. Joseph is Chairman of a Hong Kong based investment firm focussed on deep technology such as clean energy, biotech and robotics with a background at JP Morgan and Greenwood Asset Management.“I am honoured to be part of this Foundation and help to bring leading technologies to the leaders of tomorrow” says Zeng. “The future is here and now is the time to combine culture and AI education.”Shuy is a solicitor qualified in England and Wales with extensive international experience at leading institutions, including Clifford Chance, J.P. Morgan, and Kronos Research. He has advised private and public sector clients on complex matters spanning global financial markets transactions, digital assets businesses, artificial intelligence regulations, intellectual property, corporate governance, and more. His deep expertise in modern technologies makes him ideally suited to support the Foundation's innovative use of blockchain and AI in its charitable programs, including digital art competitions and cultural preservation efforts. In this newly created role, Shuy will oversee all legal and regulatory matters for the Foundation, guiding its global initiatives in exploration, education, cultural exchange, and the application of emerging technologies."I am honoured to join the MarcoPolo700 Foundation," said Shuy. "As a passionate culture enthusiast and frequent global traveller, I immediately connected with the Foundation's mission to bridge the East and West through shared history and diversity. I am grateful for this opportunity to contribute to society and am excited to help advance its goals using cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and AI."The MarcoPolo700 Foundation is also pleased to appoint Kevin Sin as Co-Chair of School Recruitment where he will help with the recruitment of schools for the Foundation’s school digital AI competition. Kevin brings extensive international experience in family office management and as a technology entrepreneur. He has an emphasis on cultural exchange, digital innovation and youth empowerment.“I am honoured to contribute to a global endeavour that seeks to transcend boundaries of culture, language and beliefs” says Sin. “AI can provide a bridge uniting the wisdom of the East with the innovation of the West in a shared narrative of human progress, thus nurturing a new generation that sees diversity not as a difference, but as a source of collective intelligence and creative harmony in an increasingly interconnected world”MarcoPolo700 Foundation trustee David Piesse said, “We are delighted to bring these new appointments to the Foundation and the diverse skills they bring to the table to achieve our mission”.For more information about the MarcoPolo700 Foundation, please visit http://www.marcopolo700.org or contact Karen Wu, MaroPolo700 Foundation Limited (contact@marcopolo700.org).ABOUT MarcoPolo700 FoundationThe MarcoPolo700 Foundation, is a UK charity established in 2024 on the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s passing and is driven by the vision of a world enriched by curiosity, and mission to amplify Marco Polo’s legacy by inspiring exploration, education, and cultural exchange.Programmes include an AI Digital Arts Competition that enables secondary school students to collaborate and to merge AI technology with human artistic expression.

