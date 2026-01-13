Santini Personal Injury & Car Accident Law unifies East Coast brand following New Jersey expansion

Frank Santini, Founder of Santini Personal Injury & Car Accident Law

Santini Law aligns FL, NJ, and PA operations. Founder also launching Santini Safety Index to research roadway risks and public safety trends.

Whether in Florida, Pennsylvania, or New Jersey, the goal is the same: providing aggressive advocacy for families whose lives have been turned upside down by negligence.” — Frank Santini

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIVERVIEW, Fla. & PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Santini Personal Injury & Car Accident Law today announced the unification of its brand identity across Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. This strategic move anchors the firm’s East Coast footprint following the establishment of its Phillipsburg (New Jersey) office last year.Effective immediately, the firm’s Florida operations will adopt the name Santini Personal Injury & Car Accident Law, aligning with its Pennsylvania and New Jersey entity. This consolidation ensures a cohesive brand as the firm serves clients from Tampa Bay to the Lehigh Valley.The firm’s northern growth marks a homecoming for founder Frank Santini, a Lehigh Valley native who is licensed to practice in Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.“Connecting these regions bridges the two communities I call home,” said Santini. “Whether in Florida, Pennsylvania, or New Jersey, the goal is the same: providing aggressive advocacy for families whose lives have been turned upside down by negligence.”Committed to supporting the communities he serves, Santini has worked on charitable initiatives across both regions, supporting such organizations as the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Family Connection of Easton, the Autism Society Lehigh Valley, and local youth athletics programs.“We see the families we help at the grocery store and ball games, and that drives us to help strengthen our communities and prevent tragedies from happening again,” said Santini.To that end, the firm is preparing to launch the Santini Safety Index, a new research division dedicated to analyzing public safety trends. This initiative will produce data-driven reports on critical issues - from intersection design and commercial transport risks to e-bike regulation - to help policymakers and the public understand the hidden risks on our roadways.ABOUT THE FIRM: Santini Personal Injury & Car Accident Law represents individuals seeking financial compensation after catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and motor-vehicle collisions. Attorney Frank Santini has earned the AV Preeminent rating for legal excellence and was named a Super Lawyers "Rising Star." Before founding his practice, Santini competed as a professional wrestler. More at RealAccidentLawyer.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.