New Data Reveals the Most Booked Luxury Travel Destinations of 2026

Jetset Select unveils the top global luxury hotspots for 2026 based on industry data and rising trends.

Affluent travelers are shifting to destinations focused on privacy, wellness, and cultural or nature-driven immersion. These trends will shape where global tourism demand and investment move next.” — Sam Wise, Founder, Jetset Select

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jetset Select, a global luxury travel platform that curates and benchmarks the world’s best five-star hotels, resorts, villas, and wellness retreats, released new data today revealing the destinations capturing the largest share of luxury travel bookings in 2026.

Drawing on a weighted review of industry datasets, search trends, AI-led travel queries, booking patterns, and synthesized insights from sources including Virtuoso, Capgemini, and McKinsey & Company, the analysis revealed a significant increase in affluent travelers prioritizing privacy-driven destinations, longevity-focused wellness, quiet-luxury escapes, and growing interest in cold-weather regions.

JETSET SELECT'S TOP 10 LUXURY DESTINATIONS OF 2026:

1. Italy

2. Japan

3. Mexico

4. Antarctica

5. St. Barths

6. Costa Rica

7. Turks & Caicos

8. Switzerland

9. Tanzania

10. The United Arab Emirates

“There has been a significant shift among affluent travelers in 2026 toward destinations that prioritize privacy, wellness, and intentional cultural or nature-driven immersion,” said Sam Wise, Founder of Jetset Select. “These choices signal new directions in luxury travel that will shape where global tourism demand, investment, and development move next.”

The data highlights growing demand for destinations offering immersive landscapes and meaningful cultural experiences, including Japan, Switzerland, and Italy, while the private-villa ecosystems in Mexico and Turks & Caicos continue to drive multi-generational and extended-stay travel.

At the same time, global mobility trends are drawing affluent travelers to tax-efficient hubs such as Switzerland and Dubai for extended or long-term stays, reflecting a broader preference for destinations that combine exclusivity, cultural relevance, and seamless service.

HIGHLIGHTS & KEY FINDINGS:

- Italy captured 32.7% of 2026 European luxury bookings, driven by early demand for the Dolomites and Lake Como ahead of the Winter Olympics.

- Japan commands 34.1% of Asia’s high-end travel, with top hotels booking out 18 months in advance as cultural-immersion travel rises.

- Mexico saw Los Cabos luxury bookings grow nearly 250%, with the East Cape emerging as the region’s new “ultra-elite playground.”

- Antarctica ranks as the #1 adventure destination for 2026, driven by rising interest in remote, cold-weather locations.

- Costa Rica continues its rise, driven by a “healthy and wealthy” demographic seeking longevity-focused rituals in the Nicoya Peninsula Blue Zone.

- Switzerland is seeing a 50% surge in interest as a wellness enclave, with travelers seeking medical-grade longevity and health retreats.

- Tanzania captured 21.9% of the African safari market, overtaking South Africa as travelers seek broader geographic variety.

DATA SOURCES AND METHODOLOGY:

Jetset Select synthesized multiple industry data streams, including booking lead times, occupancy levels, experiential travel demand, private-residence trends, yachting activity, travel-designer insights, and third-party industry reporting. These inputs were evaluated across the 2025–2026 travel window and weighted to identify the strongest luxury demand signals by destination.

ABOUT JETSET SELECT:

Jetset Select is a global luxury travel platform that curates data-driven recommendations for the world’s best five-star hotels, resorts, villas, and wellness destinations. Through a structured editorial approach grounded in industry intelligence, Jetset Select provides travelers with trusted guidance on where to stay and which experiences matter most across the global luxury travel landscape.

