The 'Happiest' Robot at CES: bibo Wins [3] 'Best of CES 2026' Awards in International Debut

拉斯维加斯, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid a sea of AI tools focused on efficiency and productivity, a smiling, embodied AI companion named bibo became an unexpected emotional highlight at CES 2026. Developed by Hangzhou Leim Technology Co., Ltd. (leim Technology), bibo’s international debut won widespread media acclaim, securing [3] "Best of CES 2026" awards and attracting attention from media and influencers worldwide.While most exhibitors demonstrated what AI can do (tasks), bibo demonstrated how AI can perceive and affect (emotions). This unique path—positioning the device as an "Art Toy Robot" for young adults rather than a utility tool—made leim Technology’s booth one of the most discussed destinations at the show.“The Happiest Place at CES”Throughout the four-day event, the bibo exhibit drew a continuous stream of visitors, including U.S. entertainment stars and tech creators with millions of followers. Unlike static displays, this space was filled with laughter and genuine interaction.“CES has some very cool technology, but the bibo booth is the happiest place in the entire hall,” a senior critic remarked to Xiang Zhen, co-founder of leim Technology. This sentiment was echoed across social media, where influencers shared their spontaneous interactions with bibo, praising its personality and ability to evoke joy.Sweeping Awards and Media Recognitionbibo's ability to combine proactive multimodal perception with art toy aesthetics earned it top honors from tech media:Gadget Flow awarded bibo the title of “Best Products CES 2026.”Homecrux featured the robot’s learning capabilities, stating: “High EQ bibo learns from companionship to become your best friend,” and awarded it “Best Home and Outdoor Innovations From CES 2026.”Maxim awarded bibo the title of “Best Products CES 2026.”Core Technology: "Emotional Brain" vs. "Tool Brain"The core of bibo’s success lies in Leim Technology’s proprietary "Emotional Brain" architecture. Unlike traditional voice assistants that wait for commands (the "Tool Brain"), bibo adopts a proactive, multimodal perception system.It senses the user’s mood, environmental changes, and interaction rhythm through vision, sound, and motion. It then responds not just with data, but with physical movements, expressions, and behavioral states. This shift from "command-and-control" to "sense-and-respond" represents a significant leap in human-machine interaction.A Companion for the "Youth" Lifestyleleim Technology positions bibo specifically for young adults rather than children. By combining the collectible appeal of designer toys with the "always-on" nature of an AI friend, bibo meets the growing demand for emotional support in the daily lives of urban youth.It also serves as a way for young people to express themselves and project their identity. With its fashionable dress-up attributes and portable size, bibo is designed to accompany users in various scenarios, from outdoor activities to coffee shops.A Pioneer of China’s Emotional AI SolutionsAs the generative AI industry shifts from competing on model parameters to competing on application scenarios, leim Technology has established itself as a key representative of China’s emotional AI solutions.“CES 2026 proved that the value of AI is evolving,” said Martin, founder of leim Technology. “We are moving from asking ‘how many tasks can it solve’ to ‘can it be perceived, can it make you happy, and can it accompany us long-term?’ bibo is our answer to that future.”Following its success in Las Vegas, bibo is scheduled for a broader international release later this year.About leim Technology Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China, leim Technology is a cultural-tech company specializing in the fusion of Emotional Intelligence and Art Toy IP. The team consists of robotics experts, AI specialists, and animation designers from top global tech firms. Deeply integrating AI systems, interactive hardware, and pop culture storytelling, leim is dedicated to its mission of "creating living technology products." The company strives to move beyond cold "functional tools" to create emotional lifeforms capable of genuine responsiveness.

