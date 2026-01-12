A Knee Replacement Game Changer in Michigan, Patients Now Enjoying Faster Recoveries Thanks to Optimotion Implants

Optimotion Implants logo

Dr. Michael Fleischman is the first Michigan Orthopedic Surgeon to offer the state-of-the-art Lateral Approach for total knee replacements using Optimotion

I was drawn to Optimotion Implants and the Lateral Approach method because it will give my patients better outcomes. I’m honored to help Michiganders get back to their active lifestyles faster.” — Dr. Michael Fleischman

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optimotion Implants , a medical device company that designs and manufactures total knee replacement implants is excited to announce its revolutionary procedure is now available in Michigan.Knee joint replacement specialist Dr. Michael Fleischman is the first Michigan Orthopedic Surgeon to provide the Lateral Approach technique using the Optimotion Implants Blue Total Knee System. He completed his first surgeries in Troy Michigan in December 2025, and the results have been remarkable.“I was drawn to Optimotion Implants and the Lateral Approach method because it will give my patients faster recoveries and better outcomes,” said Dr. Michael Fleischman. “I know two surgeons in Florida who have witnessed their patients’ outcomes significantly increase with Optimotion Implants and I’m honored to help Michiganders get back to their active lifestyles faster with this procedure.”"Optimotion’s technology allows our patients to potentially start walking the same day after surgery,” said Dr. Steve Nguyen, Founder of Optimotion Implants. “The recovery is generally quicker with less initial pain and less damage to soft tissue, often yielding superior functional outcomes than the traditional anterior approach.”Optimotion was built on the idea that a knee replacement does not have to put life on hold. The Optimotion (OI) Blue Total Knee System is designed for younger, active patients who want to get back on their feet faster. Optimotion’s patent-pending instruments are catered toward the minimally invasive Lateral Approach to total knee replacement. This approach can be performed at outpatient surgery centers, sending patients home the same day.The Lateral Approach preserves the quadriceps muscle by placing the incision on the lateral side of the knee. This method has been shown to exhibit numerous benefits to the patient.Patient Benefits include:• Lateral Approach minimizes muscle impact, preserving surrounding muscles• Smaller incision, cosmetically preferred• Faster recovery due to muscle sparing approach – less nerve damage• Improved range of motion• Ideal for Outpatient Surgery CentersMost importantly, Optimotion’s procedure leads to higher patient satisfaction rates (15% higher than the national average). To hear patient testimonials click here For more information visit: https://optimotionimplants.com/ Contact Dr. Fleischman: https://www.drmichaelfleischman.com/ About Optimotion ImplantsOptimotion Implants, LLC is a medical device company that designs and manufactures total knee replacement implants and associated surgical instrumentation for the revolutionary Lateral Approach total knee replacement. Optimotion was built on the idea that a knee replacement does not have to put life on hold. The OI Blue Total Knee System is designed for younger, active patients who want to get back on their feet more quickly. Our patent-pending instruments are catered towards the minimally invasive Lateral Approach to total knee replacement. This approach can be performed at outpatient surgery centers, sending patients home the same day.

