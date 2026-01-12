Calipatria State Prison Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide

Calipatria, CA – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating the alleged homicide of incarcerated person Mario Ramos, which occurred on January 11, 2026, at Calipatria State Prison.

At approximately 9:35 a.m., staff responded to an incident on Facility A Yard involving incarcerated persons Mario Ramos, Powell, and Dimacali. Ramos was assaulted by Powell and Dimacali during a two-on-one attack involving a weapon. Staff immediately intervened and requested medical assistance.

Medical personnel-initiated life-saving measures; however, Ramos succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:06 a.m.

Powell and Dimacali were identified as the suspected assailants and were secured without incident. Both have been placed in restricted housing pending an investigation by the institution’s Investigative Services Unit and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

Mario Ramos, 48, was received from Los Angeles County on April 16, 2001, to serve eight-five years and eight months for six counts of second-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree attempted robbery. He had an earliest possible release date of March 13, 2065.

Deandre Powell, 30, was received from Los Angeles County on January 31, 2023, to serve twelve years for first-degree robbery, assault with a firearm, attempted carjacking, possession, or ownership of a firearm by a felon or addict, possession of ammunition, and assault with a deadly weapon. He had an earliest possible release date of February 25, 2029.

Phillip Dimacali, 38, was received from Los Angeles County on March 27, 2025, to serve a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for two counts of first-degree murder.

Calipatria State Prison opened in 1992 and is in Imperial County. The institution houses minimum, medium, and maximum custody incarcerated individuals and employs approximately 1,000 staff.

