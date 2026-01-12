National Flight Training Alliance Appoints Paul J. Preidecker as Senior Vice President of Communications

Press release announcement: Paul J. Preidecker appointed Senior Vice President of Communications at the National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA). NFTAUS.org

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) today announced the appointment of Paul J. Preidecker as Senior Vice President of Communications, effective January 12, 2026. In this role, Preidecker will lead NFTA’s communications strategy, including media relations, member and stakeholder communications, and content initiatives that support the Alliance’s mission to strengthen and modernize flight training.

Lee Collins, CEO, said, “As NFTA continues to drive collaboration and modernization across flight training, Paul will help ensure our priorities are communicated clearly, consistently, and effectively to our members, partners, and key stakeholders.”

Preidecker has been involved in aviation training and education for more than 35 years, with experience across general aviation, business aviation, and airline training. Prior to retiring from a regional airline in 2019, he held positions including chief flight instructor, examiner, and captain. His broader aviation involvement includes serving on an FAA Aviation Rulemaking Committee, facilitating the Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee’s Standardized Curriculum Working Group for Part 135, and contributing as an invited speaker at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

He has also chaired the Flight Training Committee for the Regional Airline Association and served as co-chair for the Flight Operations Steering Committee at Bombardier. A frequent presenter at the World Aviation Training Summit (WATS) and the European Aviation Training Summit (EATS), Preidecker moderates the ab initio track for those conferences and contributes articles to a variety of aviation publications.

Preidecker previously served as President of the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) and contributes to the FAA’s Part 141 Modernization of Flight Training and DPE Mentoring workgroups.

