Avinasi Labs Brings Disease-Specific Data Lakes On-Chain via DeLong Protocol, Through Collaboration with ECODI Meditech

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avinasi Labs , an AI-native longevity infrastructure company building the world’s first liquid foundation model for ageing science, today announced a new collaboration with ECODI Meditech , a Singapore-based company. The collaboration will bring a series of disease-focused clinical development data lakes on-chain via DeLong Protocol, enabling longitudinal analysis of disease progression and ageing-related signals to support longevity research and the investigation of disease-specific mechanisms associated with ageing and population health.ECODI’s data lakes model is designed to support ongoing data contribution and expansion over time, with additional disease areas and datasets introduced in successive batches. Currently, a series of data lakes, with the IgA nephropathy as the first one, are under development where disease-related signals across programs, studies, and real-world operational workflows covering more than 200 million people are being continuously retrieved. Unlike a single clinical trial or real-world study dataset, the disease-specific data lake enables and improves the longitudinal description of patient journey, users' insights, clinical landscape, as well as economic activities. These data lakes will help scientists and physicians discover new disease-specific and ageing biomarkers and validate available solutions as well.By pairing this asset with DeLong’s on-chain governance and transaction framework, the collaboration establishes a new pathway to fund, commercialize, and reuse disease-specific data—while enabling aligned value distribution to participating stakeholders. By bringing those data lakes on-chain via DeLong, Avinasi enables the asset to be governed, accessed, and transacted under transparent, permissioned rules. The on-chain framework supports auditable usage, structured access rights, and value attribution, allowing the data asset to underpin analytics products, AI model development, and derivative clinical insights, while preserving data integrity, compliance, and stakeholder alignment. Importantly, the assetization model enables on-chain issuance and participation mechanisms through Initial Data Offering (IDO), introducing a new pathway for financing and monetizing clinical development data in a way that aligns contributors, investors, and ecosystem participants.“Clinical development generates enormous amounts of data that too often remain underutilized,” said Dr. Kejun (Albert) Ying, Co-Founder of Avinasi Labs. “ECODI’s data lakes are designed to change that, and DeLong provides the governance layer that makes responsible reuse practical. Together, this is how clinical data should function in an era where AI can meaningfully extract value from it.”“I believe this collaboration represents a meaningful step toward shifting clinical development away from fragmented data silos and toward shared, continuously evolving infrastructure, where data and intellectual property can be governed, reused, and sustained over time,” said Dr. Murphy Liu , Founder of ECODI Meditech. “Shared clinical data lakes empower pharmaceutical R&D by centralizing datasets across clinical trials, genomics, and patient experience. With proper governance frameworks and audit trails, they preserve data integrity while enabling compliant reuse—helping maintain long-term IP value and supporting more efficient, insight-driven drug development.”This collaboration signals a shift from treating disease-related data as a static cost center to recognizing it as a reusable, financeable asset class. By combining ECODI’s data lake and data analytics expertise with Avinasi’s DeLong infrastructure, the collaboration establishes a new paradigm for how clinical data can support innovation, investment, and long-term value creation in the era of AI-driven drug development.About Avinasi LabsAvinasi Labs is building the world’s first liquid foundation model for longevity, an AI-native, incentive-aligned system that automates scientific discovery and turns ageing biology into a scalable market for targets, biomarkers, and therapies. Powered by proprietary foundation models and agentic AI trained on 2.5M+ biological samples, Avinasi accelerates discovery up to 6× faster than traditional methods, with core technologies including ClockBase and MethylGPT, and is led by Dr. Albert Kejun Ying (Harvard/Stanford) and Winnie Qiu (MIT).About ECODI MeditechECODI Meditech is a Singapore-based consultancy firm specializing in the pharmaceutical industry. The consultancy is led by Dr. Murphy Liu, who has over 23 years of experience in clinical research and innovative medicine development across Asia. Dr. Murphy Liu obtained his medical degree and practised as a medical oncologist and internist before joining the pharmaceutical industry. He previously served as Senior Medical Director at Covance (LabCorp) and has worked with Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and AstraZeneca, participating in more than 150 clinical studies.

