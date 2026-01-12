United Production Partners Reclaims 1,200+ Hours Annually Through AI Automation with Collide

Houston operator achieves 100% regulatory approval rate while reducing filing time by 99.4% using Collide.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston operator achieves 100% regulatory approval rate while reducing filing time by 99.4% using Collide.United Production Partners (UPP), a Houston-based oil and gas operator, has successfully automated a significant portion of its Texas Railroad Commission regulatory filings, saving over 1,200 hours annually while maintaining a perfect approval record across 6,000+ submissions.The forward-thinking operator deployed Collide, an enterprise AI solution for the oil and gas industry, to eliminate the labor-intensive process of preparing G-10 and W-10 forms. What previously required six hours of manual data gathering, cross-referencing, and validation per filing now completes in two minutes with zero errors.The Challenge:Like most operators, UPP's regulatory team faced a monthly grind: pulling data from multiple disconnected systems, manually entering information, and triple-checking every submission before filing. Manual processes meant thousands of hours spent on data archaeology rather than strategic work—plus the constant risk of human error leading to rejected filings and regulatory penalties.The Solution:Collide delivered end-to-end automation of UPP's Railroad Commission filings through:Automated Document Processing: AI reads PDF notification letters and extracts required data without manual entrySeamless Database Integration: Direct connection to existing systems for automatic well master and production data retrievalIntelligent Form Generation: Automated creation of completed G-10 and W-10 PDFs with Excel validation filesBuilt-in Quality Control: Exception flagging for manual review, augmenting expert oversightUPP's regulatory team, with 20 years of filing experience, validated Collide's accuracy by comparing AI-generated submissions against manual work. The results were identical—every field matched, every calculation checked out.The Results:UPP submitted its first batch of Collide-automated filings on November 1st. All were approved overnight with no rejections or corrections.Key metrics:- 1,200+ hours automated annually- 100% regulatory approval rate—zero rejections- 6,000+ annual filings automated across three districts- 99.4% time reduction—50 days of work saved per yearLooking Ahead:UPP has identified the next wave of automation opportunities: H-15 forms (500-600 annual submissions), H-10 injection wells (252 annual data points across 21 wells), production operations workflows, and historical validation projects.About United Production Partners:United Production Partners is a Houston-based oil and gas operator managing extensive assets. The company is actively adopting AI in the energy sector, recognizing that automation enables more efficient talent deployment and competitive advantage. Learn more at https://unitedpp.com/ About Collide:Collide is the leading vertical AI platform for the energy industry, automating complex workflows like regulatory filings to help operators reclaim thousands of hours annually while maintaining perfect compliance records. Read more at https://collide.io/

