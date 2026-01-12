Gausium Redefines Retail Facility Management at NRF 2026 with a Full Spectrum of Autonomous Cleaning Solutions

Gausium at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show (Booth #2559) Gausium at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show (Booth #2559)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gausium, a global leader in autonomous cleaning and service robotics, is proud to kick off NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show by showcasing its most comprehensive lineup of intelligent floor care solutions to date. From boutique storefronts to massive warehouse clubs, Gausium is demonstrating how its latest fleet—led by the groundbreaking Mira and Marvel—is transforming the retail landscape through efficiency, versatility, and industry-leading AI.As labor challenges and operational costs remain top-of-mind for retailers, Gausium’s exhibit (Booth #2559) features a “size-for-every-space” strategy. The lineup includes the PhanShop Omnie , Mira, Marvel, and Beetle, offering a tiered approach to autonomous scrubbing and sweeping that ensures no aisle is left uncleaned.The New Frontiers: Mira and MarvelHeadlining the exhibit are Gausium’s latest autonomous floor solutions: Mira and Marvel. Both robots are engineered to solve the most time-consuming part of floor maintenance by supporting simultaneous sweeping and scrubbing. Equipped with a high-performance Pre-Sweep Unit, these machines eliminate the need for manual pre-cleaning, allowing retailers to achieve "one-pass" floor care.- Mira: Specifically engineered for mid-size retail environments, Mira features a sleek design and industry-leading agility, allowing it to navigate narrow aisles and high-traffic end-caps with ease.- Marvel: Designed for large-scale retail facilities, including hypermarkets and warehouse clubs, Marvel delivers heavy-duty power and extended battery life to cover massive square footage without human intervention.Evolution of a Bestseller: OmnieAlso making its NRF debut is Omnie, the next-generation iteration of Gausium’s multi-award-winning Scrubber 50. While retaining the reliability of its predecessor, Omnie features a completely upgraded sensor system led by 3D-LiDAR. This allows for superior spatial awareness, faster mapping, and the ability to operate safely in the most dynamic and crowded retail environments.Cleans Your Store while Selling Your Stock : PhanShopA highlight of the exhibit is the introduction of PhanShop, a revolutionary solution that transforms the Phantas cleaning robot into an interactive retail ambassador. Operating under the slogan "Cleans Your Store while Selling Your Stock," PhanShop goes beyond floor care with an integrated promotional display and a smooth sliding merchandise tray. Available in three distinct merchandising configurations, it adapts to diverse store needs—from promoting high-margin items to distributing samples—all while ensuring visibility and safety with its elevated height and customizable audio.A Fit for Every Format"Retailers are no longer looking for a one-size-fits-all solution; they need a fleet that scales with their specific footprint," said Tim Slusher, Sales Director of Gausium US region. "At NRF 2026, we are showing the industry that whether you manage a 2,000-square-foot boutique or a 200,000-square-foot warehouse, Gausium has an autonomous partner designed for real-world tasks with ease of use on deployment. With the introduction of Mira and Marvel, we are doubling down on our commitment to 'one-pass' efficiency, allowing retail staff to focus on the customer while our robots handle the rest."Experience the Future of Retail Cleaning Attendees at NRF 2026 are invited to visit the Gausium booth to see live demonstrations of the Pre-Sweep Unit on the Mira and Marvel, experience the precision of Omnie’s 3D-LiDAR, and consult with Gausium’s experts on how to integrate autonomous fleets into their existing store operations.

