Chicago Sports Poet Matt Ballard releases stirring tribute poems for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are more than just a football team; they’re a part of the city’s identity.”
— Matthew Ballard
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned local sports poet Matt Ballard has announced the release of his passionate and dynamic videos and poems dedicated to the Chicago Bears organization and its loyal fan base.

The poems, titled Go Bears Poem, Dare Bear, Bear Girls, That Dog Gone Bears Fan available on his YouTube channel aim to capture the spirit, history, and renewed energy of the iconic Bears.

Known for his “daredevil, action-packed poetry style” and ability to blend sports enthusiasm with rhythmic verse, Ballard has been a staple in the Chicagoland poetry scene for years, with previous works covering the Cubs, White Sox and Blackhawks. His work has been featured across various local media outlets, including WGN TV, WBBM Radio, Mancow Show, Johnathan Brandmeier, the News Sun and others.

“The Chicago Bears are more than just a football team; they’re a part of the city’s identity,” said Ballard. “Writing this poem was a chance to put into words the grit, the history, and the unwavering hope that every true Bears fan feels. I hope it resonates with the community and adds to the excitement of the current season.”

The poems are available for viewing on Matt Ballard’s TikTok or YouTube Channels or on his website at www.rhymesandpoems.com. Matt can also be reached at 847-912-9697.

About Matt Ballard

Poet and former motor cross racer who has gained local fame for his unique sports-themed video poems available to view on TikTok and YouTube. He is the author of children’s tracing books on Amazon and performs his work live across the Chicago area. He continues to write about sports and life events, capturing the essence of the games and teams that define the local community.

Matthew J. Ballard
Rhymes and Poems
+1 847-912-9697
mattballard1958@gmail.com
That Dog Gone Bears Fan

